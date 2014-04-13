Japan's Abe says wants to resolve peace treaty issue with Russia
LONDON, April 29 Japan wants to resolve a territorial row that has over-shadowed ties with Russia since World War Two, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday.
TRIPOLI, April 13 Libya's interim Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni on Sunday handed in his resignation to the parliament saying he had faced threats and could not continue just weeks after he was appointed to the post.
In a letter sent to the General National Congress and published on the government website, Thinni said he and his family had been victim of a "cowardly attack" and he could not "accept to see any violence because of my position".
He was appointed earlier this month as interim prime minister with a mandate of just weeks. It was extended by the GNC last week on the condition he formed a new government in an attempt to bring some stability to Libya. (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Patrick Markey)
LONDON, April 29 Japan wants to resolve a territorial row that has over-shadowed ties with Russia since World War Two, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday.
SASEBO, April 29 As tension spikes on the Korean peninsula, a French amphibious assault carrier sailed into Japan's naval base of Sasebo on Saturday ahead of drills that risk upsetting China, which faces U.S. pressure to rein in North Korea's arms programmes.