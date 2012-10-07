TRIPOLI Oct 7 Libya's national congress passed a vote of no confidence on Sunday dismissing the newly elected prime minister.

The vote came minutes after prime minister Mustsafa Abushagur named 10 new ministers to run the country for the next six months, and days after he was forced to withdraw his previous cabinet in the face of protests.

Abushagur had been elected by the assembly on Sept 12 but had struggled to form a government which satisfied all Libyans.