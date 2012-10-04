TRIPOLI Oct 4 Libyan Prime Minister-elect Mustafa Abushagur said on Thursday he was withdrawing his proposed government list, just a day after he submitted it to the national congress for approval.

Speaking on Libyan television, Abushagur said he intended to change some of the nominations and told the congress he wanted to announce the new list at the weekend.

"I will deliver a new list on Sunday," Abushagur said.