Aug 8 Here is a timeline of Libya since the uprising against Muammar Gaddafi started in 2011. The ruling National Transitional Council prepares to hand over power to the North African country's newly-elected national assembly on Wednesday.

The NTC will then be dissolved.

Feb. 15/16, 2011 - The arrest of human rights activist Fethi Tarbel starts protests in Benghazi.

Feb. 24 - Anti-government militias take control of the coastal city of Misrata after evicting forces loyal to Gaddafi. Two days later the U.N. Security Council imposes sanctions on Gaddafi and his family, and refers the crackdown on rebels to the International Criminal Court.

March 5 - The rebel National Transitional Council (NTC) in Benghazi declares itself Libya's sole representative.

March 17 - The U.N. Security Council votes to authorise a no-fly zone over Libya and military action aimed at protecting civilians from attacks by Gaddafi's army and his air force. Days later the first air strikes halt the advance of Gaddafi's forces on Benghazi and target Libya's air defences.

Aug. 21 - Rebels enter Tripoli and days later overrun Gaddafi's fortified Bab al-Aziziya compound.

Sept. 8 - Interim Prime Minister Mahmoud Jibril arrives in Tripoli on his first visit since it was taken. NTC Chairman Mustafa Abdel Jalil later makes his first speech in Tripoli.

Sept. 16 - The General Assembly accredits the interim government envoys as Libya's sole representatives at the United Nations, effectively recognising the NTC.

Oct. 20 - Gaddafi is captured and killed as NTC fighters take his hometown Sirte, ending a two-month siege. An NTC official says Gaddafi's son Mo'tassim is dead. Saif al-Islam, Gaddafi's one-time heir apparent, is arrested near the desert town of Obari by fighters based in Zintan on Nov. 19.

Oct. 23 - Libya declares the liberation of the nation of Gaddafi's 42-year rule.

June 27, 2012 - Tunisia extradites former Prime Minister Al Baghdadi Ali al-Mahmoudi, the first senior official to be returned for trial.

July 7 - Elections are held for a 200-seat assembly that will name a prime minister, pass laws and steer Libya to new elections after a constitution is drafted next year. A liberal coalition led by Jibril secures 39 out of 80 of the party seats - more than double than its Islamist rivals. The remaining 120 seats are allotted to independents. (Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)