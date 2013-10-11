AMSTERDAM Oct 11 Judges at the International
Criminal court said Libya was free to try Abdullah al-Senussi,
the former Libyan spy chief who was a pivotal figure under
long-serving ruler Muammar Gaddafi.
Senussi and Gaddafi's son Saif al-Islam face charges of
crimes against humanity committed during the uprising that
toppled Gaddafi in 2011. Judges said Libya was able and willing
to give Senussi a fair trial on charges that were similar to the
ICC's, and did not therefore need to send him to The Hague.
The ruling has no impact on the case against Saif al-Islam,
who is in detention in Libya. The ICC has asked Libya to
transfer him to the court's custody.