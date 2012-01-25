* Signs of battle in town that turned against militiamen
* Local elders dismiss allegations they support Gaddafis
* Interim govt says ready to act, but sees clash "local"
* Conflict symptomatic of wider disarray across Libya
By Oliver Holmes
BANI WALID, Libya, Jan 24 A bullet-scarred
barracks, scorched and abandoned like the ageing tanks guarding
its shattered gateway, was all that remained on Tuesday of what
passed for the Libyan government's grip on Bani Walid.
But a day after townsmen put to flight a force loyal to the
Western-backed interim administration in Tripoli, elders in the
desert city, once a bastion of support for Muammar Gaddafi,
dismissed accusations they wanted to restore the late dictator's
family to power or had any ambitions beyond their local area.
"Allegations of pro-Gaddafi elements in Bani Walid, this is
not true," said Miftah Jubarra, who was among dozens of leading
citizens gathered at a local mosque to form a municipal council
now that nominal representatives from the capital have fled.
"In the Libyan revolution, we have all become brothers,"
Jubarra told Reuters. "We will not be an obstacle to progress."
That might reassure the National Transitional Council, the
body which won NATO backing to oust Gaddafi last year but which
is now struggling to restore services and impose order on myriad
armed groups. An official of the NTC's government in Tripoli
insisted it saw no threat from the "limited local incident".
Yet the violence, 150 km (90 miles) south of the capital,
was also symptomatic of major obstacles to Libyan hopes of a
rapid transition to peace, democracy and oil-fueled prosperity.
Residents heard warplanes overhead late on Monday as NTC
forces hastily drove south from Tripoli to take up positions 50
km from Bani Walid. But those troops had, as yet, no orders to
move on the town, where Gaddafi loyalists fought rebel forces to
a standstill before negotiating a surrender in October.
Interior Minister Fawzi Abd al-All told a news conference in
Tripoli would "strike with an iron fist" anyone who posed a
threat to Libyan security - but he also said there would be no
NTC move against Bani Walid until it was clear what happened.
People in Bani Walid urged the NTC to keep back and the
government official in Tripoli, speaking on condition of
anonymity, told Reuters that the interim administration was in
no hurry to get mired in a dispute he characterised as a spat
between local factions, rather than a counter-revolution.
"GREEN FLAGS" ABSENT
Though pro-government militiamen who fled on Monday spoke of
their barracks being overrun by fighters flying the green flag
of the old regime, Reuters journalists who toured the town of
75,000 on Tuesday saw little overt sign of such allegiances to
Gaddafi, whose now captive son Saif al-Islam staged a last stand
in Bani Walid before fleeing into the Sahara three months ago.
Rather than green flags, the most common banners flying were
the red, green and black tricolour of the NTC.
Some graffiti spoke of lingering nostalgia for the Gaddafis
in a town whose dominant Warfalla tribe fared well under him.
But those willing to talk to reporters insisted the violence was
no revanchist putsch but was provoked by local abuses allegedly
committed by The May 28th Brigade, a militia loyal to the NTC.
"When men from Tripoli come into your house and harass
women, what are we to do?" said Fati Hassan, a 28-year-old Bani
Walid resident who described the men of May 28th as a mixture of
local men and outsiders, former anti-Gaddafi rebels who had
turned into oppressors when given control over the town.
"They were arresting people from the first day after
liberation. People are still missing. I am a revolutionary and I
have friends in The May 28th Brigade," said Hassan, who said he
urged them to ease off. "The war is over now."
A sleep-deprived doctor at the poorly supplied local
hospital in Bani Walid, as well as other residents of the town,
said at least seven people were killed on Monday when tempers
boiled over, and an eighth died of wounds on Tuesday.
It was unclear if this figure included four militiamen whose
comrades in the NTC brigade said were killed.
Jubarra, who sat at the meeting of elders, gave details of
the incident which, he said, caused patience to snap among the
people of the town.
"On Friday, the May 28th Brigade arrested a man from Bani
Walid. After Bani Walid residents lodged a protest, he was
finally released. But he had been tortured.
"This caused an argument that escalated to arms.
"Bani Walid fighters took over the 28th May camp,
confiscated weapons and pushed them out of the city," Jubarra
explained to the elders, who sat in silence around him, many of
them wrapped in traditional white woollen blankets.
SIGNS OF BATTLE
At the barracks once used by Gaddafi's army, which had been
their headquarters, spent cartridge cases crunched under foot,
testifying to an intense gunfight. A metre-wide hole in the
perimeter wall showed where a rocket had blasted through. Local
people said the two sides exchanged fire with anti-tank weapons.
Clearly conscious of the risk that the NTC, keen to assert
an authority that has been ebbing in recent weeks as memories
fade of the victory over dictatorship, local people were anxious
to send a message to Tripoli not to hit back:
"We are asking the NTC not to escalate this issue by sending
troops," Jubarra said, turning his from the assembled town
elders gaze to address Reuters journalists directly.
Another of those gathered at the mosque to form a local
government, Ali Zargoun, said they would reject any attempt by
NTC chairman Mustafa Abdel Jalil, Libya's de facto head of
state, to impose an authority on them: "If Abdel Jalil is going
to force anyone on us, we won't accept that by any means."
Abdel Jalil was already having a bad week and has warned
Libyans of a "bottomless pit" if trouble goes on in a country
awash with guns. His deputy quit, bemoaning an "atmosphere of
hatred" after being roughed up by disgruntled citizens.
And Abdel Jalil found himself besieged in his office by
protesters in Benghazi, the seat of the revolt. They were
complaining about delays in providing services for people in a
country impatient to see its oil riches shared out more widely.
There is also growing dismay at progress toward an election
due in June, with details still unclear on how the vote will be
conducted and complaints of a lack of transparency from a body
that includes many who held important positions under Gaddafi.
TENSIONS NATIONWIDE
While Bani Walid was and remains a particular headache for
the NTC, it is not alone. Towns and cities across the country
are being run with little reference to central authority and in
a number of areas old scores and local frictions are being
fought over by groups that were nominally allies in the revolt.
"The civil war has produced new conflicts that are far from
settled and that have yet to play out, namely power struggles at
the local level, and conflicts between local centres of power
for influence at the national level," said Wolfram Lacher of the
German Institute for International and Security Affairs who has
been in the country researching post-Gaddafi Libya.
"Most of these are unlikely to develop into violent
conflicts as in Bani Walid," Lacher said from Berlin. "But they
will be playing out across the country in the coming months."
The government official acknowledged the difficulties.
Speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, he said: "As we
all know, some regions are fragile in view of the vastness of
the country and the presence of huge quantities of arms."
Among the issues being disputed is determining who will
replace those who held power under Gaddafi, and who might be
punished or otherwise held accountable for past abuses.
Many Libya watchers urge caution, however, in branding any
of those competing groups as "Gaddafi loyalists", and few see
any real threat of the late leader's exiled sons, or Saif
al-Islam who is being held captive by pro-NTC fighters in the
town of Zintan, becoming a focus for a fight back by the old
guard.
Rather, the label "pro-Gaddafi" has tended to be applied to
adversaries by groups keen to undermine their rivals' cause:
"We should be cautious regarding reports of Gaddafi
loyalists," Libya expert Lacher said. "This may be one local
party to the conflict trying to get other forces to intervene by
painting its adversaries as pro-Gaddafi."
During clashes between rival militias since "liberation" was
declared in October, Reuters journalists have often been told by
both sides in various disputes that they are aligned with the
NTC and are fighting the remnants of Gaddafi's troops.
Though there are those among the six million Libyans who
yearn for the old days, and there is pro-Gaddafi graffiti in
Bani Walid, as well as boisterous children ready to yell "Only
Gaddafi!" at foreign journalists, many regard that as largely
evidence of irritation with the NTC than of a serious threat to
turn the clock back on Libya's "Arab Spring" revolution.
LOCAL PRIDE
Mustafa Fetouri, an academic and writer who comes originally
from Bani Walid, saw this week's violence there as a matter of
local pride, notably among elders of the Warfalla tribe, who
felt ill used by the incoming powers in Tripoli - even though
many Warfalla clansmen fought for the NTC during the war.
"It's tribal dignity not necessarily in support of the old
regime," Fetouri told Reuters. "The (NTC's) goal is to teach the
Warfalla a lesson ... It will be bloody and fruitless."
Many townspeople were keeping indoors on Tuesday, although
markets were being held and life seemed relatively normal.
Handfuls of armed local men manned checkpoints out the edges of
the town, which sits in a desert ravine that proved hard for NTC
forces to take during the fighting last September and October.
The fighters themselves were distinguishable from the motley
forces loyal to the interim government only in that they did not
wear the laminated identity badges distributed to NTC
militiamen. They carried the same automatic rifles and drove the
same pick-up trucks mounted with anti-aircraft guns that became
the emblem of the chaotic war against Gaddafi's army.
Potential adversaries from men who describe themselves as
part of the NTC's "national army" sat by the road closer to
Tripoli. "We have received no orders to enter Bani Walid," said
Mohammed al-Ajali, who said his unit had been sent there from
eastern Libya on Monday to deal with the trouble in the town.
He had little patience for the protestations of the
townsfolk that they were not counter-revolutionaries: "The
solution for Bani Walid is to disarm them," Ajali said.
"I think 75 percent are Gaddafi supporters."
A Libyan air official said warplanes were being mobilised to
fly to Bani Walid. But it was not immediately clear what the
government in Tripoli could do. It has yet to demonstrate that
it has an effective fighting force under its command.
(Additional reporting by Taha Zargoun in Bani Walid, Ali Shuaib
and Hisham El-Dani in Tripoli, Alastair Macdonald in London and
Christian Lowe in Algiers; Writing by Alastair Macdonald)