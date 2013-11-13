* Berber minority demanding more rights
* Minority blocks port in west, halts gas and oil exports
* Oil output falls further due to protests
* Libya in chaos two years after fall of Muammar Gaddafi
By Ulf Laessing and Ghaith Shennib
TRIPOLI, Nov 13 Libya's Berber minority will
boycott a committee to draft a new national constitution, the
election commission said, in a move that complicate attempts to
end oil and gas protests which have dented output.
Members of the Berber, or Amazigh, minority have halted gas
exports to Italy and also stopped part of Libyan oil exports by
occupying the Mellitah port in western Libya to demand more
rights for their long-oppressed people.
The Amazigh, who live in western Libya, demand their
language to be guaranteed in the constitution that will be
drafted as a step in the country's transition to democracy after
Muammar Gaddafi was toppled two years ago.
But attempts by the government and parliament to end the
Mellitah protest seem stalling after the Amazigh High Council,
which represents their interests, boycotted elections to create
the 60-member committee drafting the new constitution.
The struggle for oil wealth, power and representation for
the various tribes and militia who helped unseat Gaddafi lies at
the heart of Libya's problems as it tries to forge institutions
and the rule of law from the debris of more than 40 years of
esoteric rule.
A wave of strikes by tribes, militias and autonomous
movements blocking oilfields and ports has knocked down output
to a fraction of its capacity of 1.25 million barrels a day -
reducing the revenue needed for nation building.
The closure of the Mellitah complex, jointly operated by
Italy's ENI and Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC), has
complicated government's attempts to recover oil production,
already curtailed for months by protests at eastern ports
More than 660 candidates registered for the constitutional
body, including around 60 women, but no Amazigh candidates were
listed despite government attempts to negotiate, the High
National Election Commission head, Nuri al-Abbar, told Reuters.
Abbar said he said he would keep open the list for the
Berbers open "a day or two" before preparing for the vote.
"At the end we cannot wait any longer," he said. "We need
dialogue. We need a solution."
The Amazigh were supposed to get two seats assigned on the
body, as do the Tibu and Tuareg minorities, which registered
candidates. Six are reserved for women.
OUTPUT FALLS
Protests are already having an impact on an energy sector
attempting to rebuild after the uprising.
Oil output fell further as storage ran almost full at
Mellitah, forcing operators to lower production at the 130,000
bpd El Feel field feeding the port to just 18,000 bpd, NOC
spokesman Mohamed al-Harari said.
Up to three tankers were waiting outside the port to load,
he said.
A shipping source said the port would have to be shut within
two days unless a waiting tanker was able to load condensate, a
very light oil. Only one tanker has been able to load condensate
since the port was blocked in late October.
In Hariga port in Tobruk in the east, strikers demanding
autonomy and a share of the wealth prevented another tanker from
loading oil at the port under blockage for more than two months,
Harari said. Tanks at the port were almost full.
"We have asked the tanker to wait outside the port until we
have a good environment for the tanker to load," he said.
In another sign of dissent, former rebels staged a protest
at a gas and petrol storage in Sabha in the southern Fezzan on
Tuesday, state news agency Lana said. The militiamen said they
had not been paid their salaries for almost two years.
In Fezzan, many demand autonomy from Tripoli, like in the
east were tribes and militias have seized most oil ports.
The government and parliament seek to hold the vast country
together by engaging all regions in drafting the constitution.
The committee will be equally split between Tripolitania in the
west, Cyrenaica in the east and Fezzan.
Members of the committee will be elected in December or
January, Abbar said.
The government has sought to co-opt militias by integrating
them into regular forces. But many still have their own agendas
- control of local areas, smuggling or demanding better medical
care - such as a group of militiamen who blocked the front gate
of the Zawiya refinery this week.
NOC spokesman Harari said the 120,000 bpd refinery, which
supplies gasoline and diesel for the capital, was producing
normally but it might face crude supply problems if a 3-week
blockage from the southern El Sharara field continued.