* Deadline passes but militias say their troops ready
* Assembly mandate expired earlier this month
* GNC president says army will defend its legitimacy
(Recasts with militia threat, details, background)
By Ghaith Shennib and Feras Bosalum
TRIPOLI, Feb 18 Two heavily armed Libyan
militias called on Tuesday on the country's parliament to hand
over power immediately, in what the president of the assembly
dismissed as an attempted coup that would be confronted by the
army if necessary.
Tuesday's deadline of five hours from the statement issued
by the al-Sawaiq and al-Qaqa militia brigades passed without
incident but they said they had troops on standby to force the
hand of the General National Congress (GNC).
"We will act soon and hand over power to the supreme court
and form committees to oversee elections," al-Qaqa top commander
Othman Mlekta told Reuters. "We will work with the people and
we're in contact with people in the south and east."
There was no sign of unrest on Tuesday evening in Tripoli
but, in an apparent show of force, Mlekta said some of his
troops had earlier travelled in armoured cars along Tripoli's
airport road, confirming what a witness had told Reuters.
In a separate protest underscoring the volatility of the
OPEC country, security guards forced Benghazi airport in the
east to close for six hours to demand salary payments.
Both militia groups threatening the government are among the
most experienced ex-rebels groups that helped topple veteran
ruler Muammar Gaddafi in the uprising that began three years ago
this month.
Their threats are among the most serious made against the
parliament, which has previously been stormed by an ex-rebel
group demanding a greater share of power.
"In our view, the GNC stands for a return of dictatorship,"
a militia spokesman said in a statement read out to journalists,
giving its deadline after the GNC's mandate expired this month.
Libya is grappling with chaos across the country as the
government of Prime Minister Ali Zeidan struggles to control the
militias who helped overthrow Gaddafi but have retained their
weapons to shape post-war politics.
Many Libyans blame the militias and GNC infighting for a
lack of progress in the transition towards democracy since the
ousting of Gaddafi.
AIRPORT PROTEST
GNC President Nouri Abusahmain rejected the militia
statement as a coup attempt.
"The GNC has given instructions to the chief of staff to
take the necessary steps to deal with this group," he told a
televised session of parliament. "The GNC received confirmation
from the head of the army and revolutionaries that they would
defend its legitimacy."
Tensions have increased over the GNC's role after its
initial mandate ran out on Feb. 7. Deputies agreed to extend
their term in office to allow a special committee time to draft
a new constitution but their move has triggered protests.
On Monday, it announced new elections as soon as possible
but gave no date.
The GNC is deeply split between the nationalist National
Forces Alliance party and the Islamists of the Justice and
Construction Party tied to the Muslim Brotherhood, and the Al
Wafaa bloc.
Oil production, Libya's lifeline, has slowed to a trickle as
armed protesters and tribesmen have seized oil ports and fields
across the vast desert nation to press political and financial
demands.
Output fell to 375,000 barrels a day due to a pipeline
protest, a spokesman for state National Oil Corp (NOC) said. In
July output was 1.4 million bpd.
In the eastern capital Benghazi, members of the armed unit
in charge of protecting the airport blocked the runway and
prevented staff from entering the passenger terminals for six
hours, according to an airport official.
The guards said they had not received their salaries for
several months, the official said, and also wanted full
disclosure into the circumstances of a recent helicopter crash.
The protesters allowed the airport to reopen after officials
promised to look into their demands, the official said.
(Reporting by Feras Bosalum, Ayman al-Warfalli, Ghaith Shennib
and Ulf Laessing; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Alison
Williams)