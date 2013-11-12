TRIPOLI Nov 12 Libya's economy is expected to
shrink by 5.1 percent in 2013 due to a wave of strikes blocking
oil exports, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on
Tuesday.
Protests from militias, tribes and civil servants at oil
ports and fields has reduced Libya's oil output to a fraction of
its capacity of 1.25 million barrels a day.
On Sunday, Prime Minister Ali Zeidan said the government
might struggle from next month to cover budget expenditures due
to the strikes. Oil is the main source for the budget.
The IMF expects Libya's GDP to shrink by 5.1 percent this
year, it said in its latest regional outlook. It said oil
production would gradually pick up but "pre-civil war output
levels may not be reached for many years."
Libya used to pump 1.4 million bpd until summer and 1.6
million bpd before Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in 2011.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Ron Askew)