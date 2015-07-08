LONDON, July 8 The head of the Libyan Investment
Authority (LIA) has launched a campaign to try to convince the
world - and Libyans - that it should be allowed to actively
manage the portfolio's roughly $67 billion in assets.
Hassan Bouhadi, the chairman of the LIA appointed by the
internationally recognised government now based in eastern
Libya, said he would appeal to the United Nations, the European
Union and the United States for exemptions to sanctions that
have frozen the group's investments since 2011.
"Though the freeze did help us to protect the assets of
Libyan people, we're not managing these investments ... we have
cash sitting there," Bouhadi said in an interview with Reuters.
"The onus is on us really to manage it effectively."
The LIA, which was set up in 2006 to manage Libya's growing
oil revenue surplus, is already the largest sovereign wealth
fund in the African continent. Bouhadi believes a more active
investment strategy could put it in the top tier of funds,
alongside those owned by the governments of Norway, Singapore
and the Gulf.
Internal rivalries could be an obstacle. Four years after
the fall of Muammar Gaddafi, Libya is in turmoil with two rival
governments and their armed forces battling for control. Each
has appointed competing ministers and officials at state
agencies including the National Oil Corporation and the LIA
itself.
Nevertheless, Bouhadi is preparing for a tour to the
countries where the LIA's assets are based, from the United
States to Uganda, to convince leaders to clear them to manage
the 25 percent of the fund's holdings that are in bonds and
cash.
The LIA's remaining assets are invested in 550
companies ranging from oil major Royal Dutch Shell and
German conglomerate Siemens to the Pearson education
group and telecommunications giant Vodafone. While the
LIA has pledged not to make any major divestments or
acquisitions, it wants a more active role in managing them.
Bouhadi also plans to make public a Deloitte audit of the
fund's assets, which have been largely shielded from view during
its nine-year history.
"During the Gaddafi era, it was always kept as a black box,"
Bouhadi said. "What we really want to do is build the trust of
the Libyan people."
While the LIA's return on investment has constituted roughly
5-6 percent a year, according to Bouhadi, full financial reports
were not completed from 2008-2011.
Longer term, he would like to see a portfolio restructuring
to bring it in line with peers like Norway's government pension
fund - the largest of its kind in the world - or Singapore's
Temasek Holdings. That would take four to five years, he said.
"Our mandate today is to protect it and to hand it over to
whoever comes in next," he said. "If we stay, we stay, if we
don't, we don't."
Bouhadi also joined forces with the man who is both his
predecessor and rival as chairman, Abdulmagid Breish, in a fight
to claw back more than $3 billion from Goldman Sachs and
Societe Generale.
Though the agreement was brokered by lawyers, Bouhadi and
Breish agree on one key point: the banks must pay.
"We have put egos aside," said Bouhadi.
The case will proceed under receivership, with accounting
firm BDO representing the claim for more than $1.2 billion
invested with Goldman that Bouhadi said "totally disappeared"
and $2.1 billion more the LIA claims was mismanaged by Societe
Generale.
Goldman and Societe Generale did not respond to requests for
comment on Tuesday.
The civil conflict in Libya had threatened the suit itself,
but Bouhadi now expects a hearing in September 2016 to decide
the case.
"Somebody has to be held accountable for the loss of the
Libyan investment," he said.
