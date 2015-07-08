LONDON, July 8 The head of the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) has launched a campaign to try to convince the world - and Libyans - that it should be allowed to actively manage the portfolio's roughly $67 billion in assets.

Hassan Bouhadi, the chairman of the LIA appointed by the internationally recognised government now based in eastern Libya, said he would appeal to the United Nations, the European Union and the United States for exemptions to sanctions that have frozen the group's investments since 2011.

"Though the freeze did help us to protect the assets of Libyan people, we're not managing these investments ... we have cash sitting there," Bouhadi said in an interview with Reuters. "The onus is on us really to manage it effectively."

The LIA, which was set up in 2006 to manage Libya's growing oil revenue surplus, is already the largest sovereign wealth fund in the African continent. Bouhadi believes a more active investment strategy could put it in the top tier of funds, alongside those owned by the governments of Norway, Singapore and the Gulf.

Internal rivalries could be an obstacle. Four years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi, Libya is in turmoil with two rival governments and their armed forces battling for control. Each has appointed competing ministers and officials at state agencies including the National Oil Corporation and the LIA itself.

Nevertheless, Bouhadi is preparing for a tour to the countries where the LIA's assets are based, from the United States to Uganda, to convince leaders to clear them to manage the 25 percent of the fund's holdings that are in bonds and cash.

The LIA's remaining assets are invested in 550 companies ranging from oil major Royal Dutch Shell and German conglomerate Siemens to the Pearson education group and telecommunications giant Vodafone. While the LIA has pledged not to make any major divestments or acquisitions, it wants a more active role in managing them.

Bouhadi also plans to make public a Deloitte audit of the fund's assets, which have been largely shielded from view during its nine-year history.

"During the Gaddafi era, it was always kept as a black box," Bouhadi said. "What we really want to do is build the trust of the Libyan people."

While the LIA's return on investment has constituted roughly 5-6 percent a year, according to Bouhadi, full financial reports were not completed from 2008-2011.

Longer term, he would like to see a portfolio restructuring to bring it in line with peers like Norway's government pension fund - the largest of its kind in the world - or Singapore's Temasek Holdings. That would take four to five years, he said.

"Our mandate today is to protect it and to hand it over to whoever comes in next," he said. "If we stay, we stay, if we don't, we don't."

Bouhadi also joined forces with the man who is both his predecessor and rival as chairman, Abdulmagid Breish, in a fight to claw back more than $3 billion from Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale.

Though the agreement was brokered by lawyers, Bouhadi and Breish agree on one key point: the banks must pay.

"We have put egos aside," said Bouhadi.

The case will proceed under receivership, with accounting firm BDO representing the claim for more than $1.2 billion invested with Goldman that Bouhadi said "totally disappeared" and $2.1 billion more the LIA claims was mismanaged by Societe Generale.

Goldman and Societe Generale did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

The civil conflict in Libya had threatened the suit itself, but Bouhadi now expects a hearing in September 2016 to decide the case.

"Somebody has to be held accountable for the loss of the Libyan investment," he said. (Editing by Digby Lidstone)