* Resurgence of Islamist ideas part of Arab Spring
* Salafists, long persecuted, reappear
* Benefits to new freedoms but also fears
By Christian Lowe
TRIPOLI, Nov 30 When night falls on the
street outside Tripoli's Abdullah Eshaab mosque, theological
discussions often break out. Lately, they have taken place at
the point of a gun.
On three occasions this month, groups of ultra-purist
Islamists have turned up at the mosque gates after dark, armed
with Kalashnikov rifles, 106-mm anti-tank cannon and
truck-mounted Grad rockets, according to a cleric at the mosque.
They want to demolish the tomb, inside the mosque, of
Suleiman Al-Feituri, a 12th-century holy man, because they
consider such tombs as idolatry.
Facing off against them are the mosque's own, more moderate
worshippers backed up by a militia unit armed with automatic
weapons and two pickup trucks with anti-aircraft guns mounted on
the back.
"So far we've been trying to negotiate with them but if it
does not work we will use force," said Omar Hajaj, a 30-year-old
businessman who is also assistant to the cleric in charge of the
mosque.
"They are a bunch of extremists who do not want this country
to settle down," he said, as the mosque's security detail stood
outside with the safety catch off on their weapons. "We warn
everyone of the danger of these people."
Freed from Muammar Gaddafi's repressive 42-year rule,
Libyans are now considering what kind of Islam they want and how
big a role it should play in their everyday lives.
The process has turned into a contest between mainstream
Muslims, on the one hand, and on the other, Islamists who follow
a stricter interpretation of the faith and believe it should
inform society's rules and government policy.
There's a huge amount at stake. Both sides have large
quantities of weapons, and the outcome could also determine who
ends up with political power in the new Libya.
So far the Islamists -- who are better organised and offer
an ideology that appeals to the young and disenchanted -- are
the ones filling the vacuum left by Gaddafi's fall.
"It is the law of physics," said Salah Ingab, a Libyan
writer on Islam who is concerned about the rise of the
Islamists. "An area of low pressure is filled from an area of
high pressure. This is what is happening with Libya."
BURQAS AND BEARDS
The resurgence of Islamist ideas has become a feature of the
"Arab Spring" uprisings across the region. In Tunisia, a
moderate Islamist party now leads a coalition government. In
Egypt, the Muslim Brotherhood is poised to do well in a
parliamentary election.
In Libya too, Islamists have made their mark on the
political landscape now taking shape.
Abdel Hakim Belhadj, a former Islamist militant who spent
time with the Taliban in Afghanistan but now says he has
renounced violence, heads one of the country's most powerful
militias.
Mustafa Abdel Jalil, the head of the National Transitional
Council, Libya's caretaker leadership, has said he wants the new
order to be based on Islamic sharia law and that a ban on
polygamy will be lifted.
The Islamists' political role is in flux. In a caretaker
cabinet announced last week, there was only one minister, for
religion, who is an acknowledged Islamist. The full extent of
their influence may not become clear until an election is held,
probably around the middle of next year.
But on the streets and in the mosques, there is no doubt
that more hardline brands of Islam are gaining strength.
Men with long beards and white robes -- the trademark dress
of Salafists, followers of a purist interpretation of Islam --
can now be seen on the streets.
Under Gaddafi, who waged a 15-year campaign to stamp out
Islamists who he thought were trying to overthrow him, those
outfits would have attracted the attention of domestic
intelligence agents.
Many Salafists were jailed by Gaddafi and those not
imprisoned spent years avoiding any outward manifestation of
their beliefs.
The majority of Libyan women have long worn the hijab, or
Islamic headscarf. Now some can be seen shopping at Tripoli
markets in the burqa, a head to toe covering that masks the
face.
At Friday prayers last week at Al Nafathy mosque, which
until now has attracted followers of traditional, mainstream
Islam, the sermon was given by a new cleric, who spoke of the
evil arising from the free mixing of men and women in public,
and railed against the spread of songs in general and Western
music in particular.
Both are themes favoured by Salafists, but until now
unfamiliar to Libyans.
A meeting of senior Muslim clerics in a Tripoli hotel this
week adopted a recommendation that anyone who drinks alcohol
should be barred from senior government posts.
The sale of alcohol has been illegal in Libya for decades,
though it is available on the black market.
"If he repents, it's not a problem," for someone to join the
government, said one of the clerics.
RELIGIOUS FREEDOM
Many Libyans say the freedom to worship as they choose is
one of the benefits of the revolution.
"During Gaddafi's time, people who came to dawn prayers were
arrested," said a muezzin, who pronounces the call to prayer, at
a mosque in Tripoli's old city.
"The police thought they were too religious and people were
afraid to come, they were tortured. All the religious people
were afraid to come to the mosque," said the man, who did not
want to give his name.
"Now more people are coming. There is complete freedom."
For many, the new piety takes some getting used to.
"Many are dressed like people from Kandahar," he said,
referring to the Afghan city where the extremist influence of
the Taliban is strong.
Some people are sanguine.
"I am not afraid of Islamists in Libya. This is a moderate
country and even if there is a small element of radicals, they
won't be able to push their way through," said Houda, a
21-year-old engineering student.
"Abdel Jalil was wrong to talk about polygamy ... but we
see it as a mistake and we forgive him," she said.
Others are very worried.
Ingab, the writer on Islam, says he is a devout Muslim who
prays five times a day. But he says there is nothing in the
Koran to say that woman should wear veils or that governments
should impose Islamic laws.
The ring tone on his mobile phone is a song by American
singer-songwriter Bob Dylan.
"My friend said to me: 'He is a Jew.' I said I don't care.
That is his problem. I do not care if he worships a cow. I love
Bob Dylan."
He pulls out a manuscript he wrote challenging the
Islamists' interpretation of the Koran.
"The time is not right to publish this because I will be
killed on sight," he said. "It contains loads of things they
disagree with. The Salafists are just ignorant people."
BODY MISSING
In the courtyard at Abdullah Eshaab mosque, Hajaj, the
deputy imam, gets out his laptop. With the mosque's armed guards
standing nearby, he scrolls through photographs showing tombs
that hardline Islamists have managed to destroy.
Some Islamists believe that tombs are a corruption of
Islam's teachings because they turn graves into shrines and
distract from the worship of God.
One image showed a small building in Misrata, 200 km (125
miles) east of Tripoli, in ruins. Hajaj said that was all that
was left of the 400-year-old tomb of holy man Sidi Hamed
al-Bikr, after the attackers fired anti-tank guns at it.
In Derna, near Libya's border with Egypt, he said Salafists
had demolished the tomb of Sidi Nasr Aziz. He was a sheikh, or
holy man, reputed to have been a companion of the Prophet
Mohammed.
On the other side of Tripoli were more wrecked tombs.
Attackers broke into the Sidi Nasr mosque at night, when no-one
was there, said the head cleric there, Omran Ali Dayek.
They destroyed two tombs: one to a holy man who died in
around 1760, and another to a sheikh who died 15 years ago. They
removed the body from the more recent grave, and were about to
dig up the second when they were disturbed and fled.
"We went to all the graveyards in the area looking for the
body but we could not find it. His family came here crying,
asking where the body is," said Dayek.
In the room where the tombs used to be, there are fresh
concrete slabs where workers have covered up the graves.
Mosque-goers say the new authorities seem reluctant to take
on the radical Islamists.
They point across the road at the offices of the state oil
company, where a security camera points at the entrance of the
mosque. They say it must have recorded the attack, but that the
oil company will not surrender the tape.
"Lots of people have come here to ask questions and take
photographs, but nobody does anything," said Dayek.
(Additional reporting by Ali Shuaib, Taha Zargoun, Marie-Louise
Gumuchian and Oliver Holmes in Tripoli; Editing by Sonya
Hepinstall)