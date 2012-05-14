TRIPOLI May 14 One of Libya's most prominent
Islamists, Abdel Hakim Belhadj, has stepped down from his post
as head of an armed militia in the capital to set up a political
party, an aide said on Monday.
Belhadj was imprisoned under former Libyan leader Muammar
Gaddafi and then helped topple him in last year's revolt. Libya
holds its first ever election on June 19 for a special
transitional assembly which will draft a constitution.
His party is unlikely to be able to register in time for the
June vote but with Islamists gaining in influence since
Gaddafi's overthrow, it will be well placed to compete in fresh
elections to be scheduled by the new assembly.
"He will announce his political party," Anis Al-Sharif, head
of Belhadj's office, told Reuters, adding that Belhadj had sent
a letter to the ruling National Transitional Council on his
resignation as head of the Tripoli military council.
"He also feels that the revolutionaries have done their job
to oust the Gaddafi regime and now it's time to rebuild Libya,
to move to a political state," he said.
