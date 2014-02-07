(Adds confirmation)
TRIPOLI Feb 7 Two Italian construction workers
abducted three weeks ago in Libya have been released after joint
efforts by the two governments, Italian and Libyan officials
said on Friday.
Details of their release were not immediately clear. The two
men were kidnapped last month in Derna, east of Benghazi, where
they had been working at a cement factory.
Italy's foreign ministry said on its website the two men
were on their way back to Rome, without giving further details.
Derna is a hotbed of Islamist militant activity. But a local
political activist said the men may have been snatched as part
of a tribal dispute over jobs at the cement factory.
Nearly three years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi,
Libya's government is struggling to impose its authority on
former rebels, armed groups and militants who once battled
Gaddafi and now refuse to disarm.
Foreigners have been targeted for abductions by criminal
gangs and for political purposes. A Korean trade mission
official was snatched for a few days last month.
Gunmen in January kidnapped five Egyptian diplomats to
demand the release of a Libyan militia commander who had been
arrested in Egypt. They were released a day after and the
militia leader returned to Tripoli.
(Reporting by Patrick Markey and Ghaith Shennib; Editing by
Robin Pomeroy)