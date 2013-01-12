BRIEF-Broadcom reports Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $3.69 from cont ops
* Broadcom limited announces second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results and interim dividend
TRIPOLI Jan 12 An Italian consul came under fire in his car in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on Saturday, but the vehicle's armour protected him and he was unharmed, a security source told Reuters.
"They shot at his car, but the car was armoured. He is fine, there are no injuries," said the source, who declined to be named.
* Broadcom limited announces second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results and interim dividend
* Charter Financial entered into an agreement and plan of merger with Resurgens Bancorp - SEC filing