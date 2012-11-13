ROME Nov 13 Italian magistrates asked a court on Tuesday to free funds held by the Libyan investment fund Lafico in automaker Fiat, energy company ENI and football club Juventus, judicial sources said.

Lafico holds 0.33 percent of carmaker Fiat, 0.33 percent of Fiat Industrial, 1.5 percent of Juventus and 0.0008 percent of Eni.

In July, a court unfroze shares in ENI held by the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) on behalf of the family of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. (Reporting By Philip Pullella)