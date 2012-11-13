Motorcycling-Triumph to replace Honda as Moto2 supplier in 2019
LONDON, June 3 British manufacturer Triumph will replace Honda as Moto2's exclusive engine supplier from 2019 on a three-year deal, series organisers announced on Saturday.
ROME Nov 13 Italian magistrates asked a court on Tuesday to free funds held by the Libyan investment fund Lafico in automaker Fiat, energy company ENI and football club Juventus, judicial sources said.
Lafico holds 0.33 percent of carmaker Fiat, 0.33 percent of Fiat Industrial, 1.5 percent of Juventus and 0.0008 percent of Eni.
In July, a court unfroze shares in ENI held by the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) on behalf of the family of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. (Reporting By Philip Pullella)
LONDON, June 3 British manufacturer Triumph will replace Honda as Moto2's exclusive engine supplier from 2019 on a three-year deal, series organisers announced on Saturday.
MANILA, June 3 Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Saturday that Islamic State militants were not behind the deadly attack at a casino in the capital Manila on Friday.