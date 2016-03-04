ROME, March 4 Two Italian civilians held hostage
in Libya since last July have been freed, a source close to the
matter said on Friday, a day after two other captives were
reported to have been killed in the north African state.
The source said the two freed men were in good health, but
gave no further details.
On Thursday, the Italian Foreign Ministry said their two
companions, who were kidnapped with them last July in the north
African country, had probably died in a firefight near the
western Libyan city of Sabratha.
The four were employees of the Italian construction company
Bonatti. They were kidnapped near a compound owned by the oil
and gas group Eni.
