TRIPOLI Jan 18 Two Italian construction workers
have been abducted in an Islamist stronghold in eastern Libya, a
security source said on Saturday.
The men were kidnapped in Derna, east of Benghazi, where
they had been staying in a cement factory, the security source
said.
"There was a group of Libyan construction workers waiting
for them on the highway east of Derna to fix a hole in the road,
but the Italians did not arrive," the source said. "We are
trying to establish the identity of the kidnappers, to find out
about their demands."
Derna is a stronghold of radical Islamists in the east of
Libya, an OPEC oil producer struggling with turmoil
two-and-a-half years after the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi.
The government and its nascent army is struggling to control
the militias, tribesmen and Islamists who helped topple Gaddafi
but refuse to disarm and trust the political process to meet
their demands.
Benghazi, the main city in the east, has been rocked by a
wave of assassinations of army and police officers as well as
car bombs. Most Western nationals left the city after the U.S.
ambassador was killed during an Islamist assault on the U.S.
consulate there in September 2012.
(Reporting by Ghaith Shennib; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing
by Kevin Liffey)