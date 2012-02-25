TRIPOLI Feb 25 Libyan militiamen have
detained two British journalists working for Iran's Press TV and
are now holding them in the capital Tripoli, officials and the
media station said.
Press TV said on its website a reporter and cameraman along
with two local residents were seized on Wednesday by a brigade
in the coastal town of Misrata, whose rebel fighters fought in
last year's war which ousted Muammar Gaddafi.
It said it had not been in contact with the four since
Tuesday. It identified the two British men as Nicholas Davies
and Gareth Montgomery-Johnson.
A source at the Libyan Interior Ministry confirmed they were
being held by a Misrata brigade in Tripoli.
A British Foreign Office spokeswoman said two British
nationals had been detained and confirmed their identities.
"Our embassy in Tripoli is providing consular assistance,"
she said.
It was not clear why the men had been detained.
Libya's transitional government, appointed in November, is
leading the oil-producing nation to its first free elections in
June but its struggling to impose its authority on a country
awash with weapons.
Heavily-armed militias have stepped into the vacuum,
carving the country into local fiefdoms. Their fighters say they
are loyal to Libya's new rulers but answer only to their own
commanders. They often clash because of disputes over who
controls which neighbourhoods.
