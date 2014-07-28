VALLETTA July 28 A Maltese oil worker abducted
by a Libyan militia 11 days ago was released unharmed on Monday
and flown back to Malta.
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat welcomed worker Martin Galea on
the tarmac at Malta airport and thanked the diplomatic service,
the army and the Muslim community in Malta for helping secure
his release.
The government said no ransom was paid for Galea's release.
Officials said it was too early to say who had abducted him or
why.
Galea said the Maltese consul in Tripoli, Marisa Farrugia,
had saved his life. He did not elaborate.
"We will fill in the blanks only after the Security Service
has spoken to him. So far what we know for a fact is that he has
been released and that was our priority," a Maltese government
official said.
(Reporting by Christopher Scicluna; Editing by Tom Heneghan)