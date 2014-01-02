TRIPOLI Jan 2 A Briton and a New Zealander,
both with gunshot wounds, were found dead in western Libya on
Thursday, while two Americans were arrested in the eastern city
of Benghazi, Libyan security sources said.
The security situation has deteriorated in recent months in
the North African country where the government is struggling to
rein in militias and tribesmen who helped oust Muammar Gaddafi
in 2011 and kept their guns.
"Their bodies were found near the coastal area of Mellitah,"
one source said, referring to a large oil and gas complex
co-owned by Italy's ENI and a residential area near the
town of Zuwarah and 100 km (60 miles) west of Tripoli.
Another source said the New Zealander was a woman and the
Briton a man. Both were found outside the oil complex, he said.
No further details were immediately available.
A spokeswoman for Britain's Foreign Office said, "We are
aware of reports that the bodies of two foreign nationals have
been found in Libya and we are urgently seeking further
information from the authorities."
A New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade
spokesman said the ministry was aware of reports that a New
Zealander may have been killed in Libya. "We are working with
the relevant authorities to confirm this," he said.
In a separate incident, two Americans were being held by the
Libyan army at its headquarters in the eastern city of Benghazi,
several security and army sources told Reuters.
Both were basketball players and were arrested on the campus
of Benghazi University, one security source said.
"They were arrested by university guards and then brought by
special forces to the army barracks," an army source said.
A State Department official said the U.S. Embassy in Tripoli
was aware of the reports of the arrests and was working to
obtain additional information but could not make any further
comment because of privacy considerations.
Last Friday, four American military personnel were detained
by the Libyan government and released after several hours in
custody, U.S. and Libyan officials said.