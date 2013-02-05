(Adds background on Libya security)
By Victoria Bryan
FRANKFURT Feb 5 Germany's Lufthansa
and its subsidiary Austrian Airlines have halted flights to
Tripoli due to insecurity in Libya, a spokeswoman said on
Tuesday.
Lufthansa, which flew three times a week to Tripoli, resumed
flights to the Libyan capital in Feb. 2012 after rebels ousted
former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Austrian, bought
by Lufthansa in 2009, flew to Tripoli twice a week.
"We have taken the decision given the developments in
Tripoli and the tense situation in the region," the Lufthansa
spokeswoman said.
It was the second time this year that flights to a Libyan
city have been cancelled due to security concerns.
Air Malta said it had cancelled flights to Benghazi last
month after Britain said it was aware of a "specific and
imminent" threat to Westerners in the eastern Libyan city. The
company resumed its flights to the city four days later.
Libyans are calling for demonstrations to commemorate the
second anniversary of the start of the uprising that overthrew
Gaddafi's government and security has been stepped up at
international embassies and companies.
Protests planned for Feb. 15 will be a test for Libyan
authorities which have failed to rein in a myriad of heavily
armed militias which have refused to join the police and army
after end of the war.
