BRIEF-Meridian Bioscience comments on recent FDA posting related to Magellan Diagnostics
* Meridian Bioscience comments on recent fda posting related to Magellan Diagnostics
NOUAKCHOTT, Sept 5 Mauritania extradited Muammar Gaddafi's former spy chief, Abdullah al-Senussi, to Libya on Wednesday, a Mauritanian government source and the Mauritanian state news agency said.
"He was extradited to Libya on the basis of guarantees given by Libyan authorities," a government source told Reuters, without giving details on the guarantees.
* Meridian Bioscience comments on recent fda posting related to Magellan Diagnostics
BOSTON, June 6 Bank of America Corp has paid Tutor Perini Corp $37 million to resolve a lawsuit claiming the bank defrauded the construction company by selling it millions of dollars of auction-rate securities it knew were on the brink of collapse.