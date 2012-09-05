* Abdullah al-Senussi extradited to Libya, in Libyan custody
* Former spy chief accused of killings, linked to airliner
bombings
* International Criminal Court also wants Senussi for trial
By Ali Shuaib
TRIPOLI, Sept 5 Muammar Gaddafi's former spy
chief Abdullah al-Senussi was taken into Libyan government
custody on Wednesday after being extradited by Mauritania to
face charges of crimes against humanity, officials said.
Senussi, among the most feared members of Gaddafi's regime
before rebels toppled it last year, was captured in the West
African state in March, triggering a tug of war between Libya,
France and the International Criminal Court for his extradition.
"The office of the prosecutor general has received Senussi
and he will undergo a number of medical tests. Soon he will also
undergo interrogation for the cases he has been charged with,"
prosecutor general spokesman Taha Ba'ra told Reuters.
A heavily bearded Senussi, recognisable from his
characteristic tightly curled hair, was shown in a press
photograph getting out of a helicopter in Libya. Smiling
slightly, a soldier stood behind him steadying him on the steps.
His extradition came after a high-level Libyan delegation,
including the justice minister and army chief of staff, visited
Mauritania on Tuesday and, a Mauritanian government source told
Reuters, gave guarantees concerning Senussi. It was not clear if
there was a court decision sanctioning the extradition and the
source declined to specify the nature of the guarantees.
Senussi was arrested six months ago after arriving with a
falsified Malian passport on a flight into the Mauritanian
capital Nouakchott from Morocco. Mauritania's original plan was
to put him on trial for illegal entry - a move that threatened
to delay efforts to have him face international justice.
A spokesman for the ICC, which has wanted to try Senussi on
charges of crimes against humanity including murder and
persecution, said it had received no information about a
handover to Libyan authorities in Tripoli.
In its warrant for Senussi's arrest, the Hague-based ICC
said he had used his position of command to have attacks carried
out against opponents of Gaddafi, who was hunted down and killed
by rebels after his ouster in August last year.
France has wanted to try Senussi in connection with a 1989
airliner bombing over Niger in which 54 of its nationals died.
Senussi has also been linked to the 1988 bombing over
Lockerbie, Scotland of an American PanAm jet that killed 270
people. Diplomatic sources have said the United States was keen
to question him about that attack.
Gaddafi's son, Saif al-Islam, is to go on trial in Libya
this month, a government source said in August, in what would be
the most high-profile prosecution of a figure from the late
dictator's 42 years in power.
Libya's new rulers, who aim to draw up a democratic
constitution, are keen to try Gaddafi's family members and
loyalists at home. But human rights activists worry that a weak
central government and a relative lack of rule of law mean legal
proceedings will not meet international standards.
Saif al-Islam is also wanted by the ICC for crimes against
humanity during the uprising that brought down his father.