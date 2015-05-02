PARIS May 2 A French patrol ship rescued 217
migrants from three small boats that had run into trouble off
the coast of Libya on Saturday, the maritime police said in a
statement.
The Commandant Birot helped several dozen people in distress
and intercepted two suspected people smugglers, according to the
statement.
"The intercepted vessels have all been neutralised," the
maritime police said, adding that they were responding to a call
from the maritime rescue coordination centre in Rome as part of
the European Union's operation Triton.
The rescued migrants and the suspected people smugglers have
been handed over to the Italian authorities, the Toulon,
France-based maritime police added.
The sea is one of the main routes into the European Union
for tens of thousands of mostly Asian and African migrants
fleeing war and poverty, with almost 40,000 people having
arrived this year already.
A migrant boat sank with the loss of more than 700 lives
last month, raising pressure for action by EU countries, who
pledged to step up search and rescue operations in the southern
Mediterranean.
