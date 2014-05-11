(Adds details from spokesman)
TRIPOLI May 11 At least 40 people died and 51
others were rescued after a boat carrying mostly sub-Saharan
African migrants sank off Libya's coast east of Tripoli, the
Libyan government said on Sunday.
The vessel appeared to have got into difficulty around 37
miles (60 km) east of Tripoli, Rami Kaal, a spokesman for the
Libyan ministry of interior said.
Libya's porous borders with its sub-Saharan neighbours and
its proximity to Italy and Malta across the Mediterranean have
made the North African country a common transit route for
migrants trying to reach Europe.
With their coast guard, navy and armed forces ill-equipped
and still in training, Libyan officials want more help from
Western partners to stem the flow of illegal migrants trying to
cross through Libya to Europe.
In March, Italy's navy rescued more than 4,000 migrants from
overcrowded boats in the Mediterranean sea south of Sicily in
just four days.
Many migrants pay more than $1,000 to criminal gangs for the
sea journey from Libya, where the government struggles to
control a country still full of weapons and brigades of former
rebels since the civil war that ousted Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
