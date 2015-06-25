TRIPOLI, June 25 Libya's internationally
recognized government said on Thursday it will send a delegation
to discuss with European Union authorities proposals for
controlling migrant smuggling, saying its territorial
sovereignty was a "red line" in any operation.
With two rival governments and their armed factions battling
for control, the North African state is in chaos and has no real
naval force to tackle an increasing flow of illegal migrants
smuggled from its coast to Europe.
EU ministers on Monday approved a naval operation to try to
halt the stream of migrants, though it will be limited for the
moment to intelligence gathering because it has no authorisation
from the United Nations.
Securing consent from Libya, where both rival factions are
wary of international missions in their waters, has been a major
concern for European powers who plan to use submarines,
aircraft, ships and drones in their operation.
"A ministerial committee will visit the EU to inform them of
the solutions proposed by the government. The government has its
own alternatives," government spokesman Hatem Oraibi said.
"Libyan sovereignty and territorial waters and airspace are a
red line."
The air force commander of the recognised government earlier
warned European countries that any vessels entering Libyan
waters without permission would be targeted by air strikes.
The internationally recognised government has operated out
of the east since last summer when a force called Libya Dawn
took over the capital Tripoli, declared its own government and
reinstated the old parliament in a challenge to the elected
House of Representatives.
The self-declared National Salvation government has also
expressed "deep concern" over EU migrant plans.
The United Nations is trying to broker a ceasefire and
power-sharing deal between the two factions as Western
governments worry Libya is becoming a safe haven for militants
as well as for smugglers ferrying illegal migrants into Europe.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing
by Dominic Evans)