TRIPOLI Gunmen in pick-up trucks surrounded Libya's justice ministry Tuesday to step up demands for former aides to deposed dictator Muammar Gaddafi to be barred from senior government posts, Reuters witnesses said.

Tensions between the government and armed militias have been rising in recent weeks since a campaign was launched to dislodge the gunmen from their strongholds in the capital Tripoli.

Militiamen first ringed the foreign ministry on Sunday and have targeted other state buildings to push for a law to be passed to ban former aides to Gaddafi, who was overthrown and killed in a 2011 uprising, from government service.

The unrest prompted the General National Congress to postpone its next sitting, scheduled for Tuesday, to Sunday. A spokesman said this would give them time to study the legislation the protesters are calling for.

If passed, the law could force out several long-serving ministers as well as the congress leader, depending on the wording adopted.

The build-up in armed protests this week have increased security fears in Tripoli and prompted the German embassy to suspend some activities. Protesters have also unsuccessfully tried to storm the interior ministry.

