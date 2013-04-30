TRIPOLI, April 30 Gunmen in pick-up trucks surrounded Libya's Ministry of Justice on Tuesday to make demands on the government and remained in control of the Foreign Ministry, Reuters witnesses said.

The armed groups are calling for a law to be passed banning former officials of deposed leader Muammar Gaddafi from senior government posts. The Foreign Ministry has been surrounded since Sunday and other state buildings have been targeted.

