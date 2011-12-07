* Militias given until Dec. 20 to leave town
TRIPOLI, Dec 7 Around 2,000 protesters called on
Wednesday for militias to leave the streets of Tripoli, in a
show of support for the new government which is trying to end
months of lawlessness that have followed this year's civil war.
The various militias came together to oust Muammar Gaddafi
and have filled the vacuum left by the collapse of his 42-year
rule three months ago. Some are headed by strongmen jostling for
position before elections planned for the middle of next year.
The interim government is pressuring militiamen to go home
and leave the job of keeping order to the police and a new army
it plans to create. Prime Minister Abdurrahim El-Keib and the
city council have given militias until Dec. 20 to
leave.
"We want security. No to weapons, yes to national unity,"
Aisha Hassan, 43, said at the protest on Martyrs' Square shortly
before sunset, denouncing the proliferation of arms ranging from
pistols to heavy artillery, often fired just for fun.
"Someone won a weightlifting tournament in Africa and they
celebrated by firing anti-aircraft guns," Hassan said, adding
that she hears shooting in her neighbourhood every night.
The city council announced the protest a day in advance, in
the same statement in which it issued the ultimatum to militias.
Turnout was modest compared with previous mass demonstrations.
"It is anticipated that the demonstration will escalate day
by day until 20th December," the statement, issued on Tuesday
evening, said. Local groups have since set up night-time
checkpoints in the capital to increase pressure on militias.
GANGS
Protesters, who chanted 'We don't want weapons' and 'The
people want the national army', complained of feeling unsafe on
the streets and of militiamen behaving like common criminals.
"To me they are not revolutionaries anymore, they are
gangs," said 38 year-old Abdurrauf bin Suleiman.
Militias from the coastal city of Misrata and the mountain
town of Zintan are among the most powerful armed groups inside
the Libyan capital. They man roadblocks, roam the city in
pick-up trucks, and have set up bases in government buildings.
Militiamen spoken to by Reuters said they agreed in
principle with the deadline but they were awaiting further
information or official orders before complying.
"If the government asks us to go back to Misrata, we will go
back," said Mustafa Ahmed Dabshoun, who heads a Misrata brigade
stationed on the eastern edge of Tripoli, adding: "I am against
the presence of arms inside the city."
A militia commander from Zintan, whose men control Tripoli
International Airport, said his men would hand over to security
forces as soon as the government issued the order.
"Whenever they ask us to hand over, we will hand over as
required. This is what we agreed upon," said Ali Ejda, deputy
airport commander. "We are supporting people in Tripoli to call
for the removal of weapons from the streets." he added.
"We look forward to being relieved of this extraordinary
duty and going back to our civilian lives."
The provisional government, which was sworn in less than two
weeks ago, has said security is a top priority. Ridding the
capital of militias would boost its credibility significantly as
it seeks to assert its authority after an eight-month civil war.
YES, BUT
Some of the most powerful militia leaders, who many people
believe are trying to convert their military muscle into
political clout for the elections, are based in Tripoli. One of
them said he would comply but he wanted more information first.
"We accept the decision to disarm the militias but we would
like to know how the weapons will be handed over," Abdullah
Naker, head of the Tripoli Revolutionary Council, told Reuters.
"We need to know whether security in the city will be
protected," he added.
Wednesday's protest followed a smaller one earlier in the
day by judges and lawyers, who took to the streets after what
they said was a militia raid on the prosecutor general's offices
on Tuesday.
The crowd of about 250, carrying placards reading "No to
weapons; Yes to justice!" gathered outside Tripoli's courthouse
before marching to Martyrs' Square.
"These are people who spent time in prisons. They left
prison, put on the uniform of revolutionaries and have started
to steal in the streets and attack police stations," Adel
M'salati, a chief judge at the Tripoli court, told protesters.
"Now we ask the military to take its place and the police to
take their place to provide justice and security for the country
and the people," M'salati said.
