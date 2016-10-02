AMSTERDAM Oct 2 Dutch photojournalist Jeroen
Oerlemans has been shot dead by a sniper in Sirte, Libya,
according to a report on Sunday on the website of the Belgian
newspaper he had been working for.
Knack said it had been informed of Oerlemans' killing by the
journalist with whom he was on assignment. The paper did not say
when Oerlemans had been killed, but said he had been wearing a
bullet proof vest.
Oerlemans had been reporting on fighting between government
and Islamic State troops.
In 2012 Oerlemans was briefly kidnapped by Islamic radicals
in Syria, along with Briton John Cantlie, but both were rescued
by the Free Syrian Army.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Catherine Evans)