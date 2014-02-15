NIAMEY Feb 15 Niger's government has extradited
Abdallah Mansour, a former top Libyan intelligence official
under toppled President Muammar Gaddafi, to Libya on suspicion
of plotting against the government in Tripoli, military sources
said.
Mansour was one of a number of senior members of Gaddafi's
regime, including the dictator's son Saadi, who fled to
neighbouring Niger in 2011 as rebels seized control of the
oil-rich north African nation.
Niger had resisted calls from Libya to extradite Saadi.
"Mansour was extradited yesterday to Tripoli. He was
arrested and interrogated by the gendarmerie as part of an
enquiry into whether he was plotting against the government in
Tripoli," said one military official, who asked not to be
identified.
Libyan Prime Minister Ali Zeidan said on Friday the
government was safe and security was under control, dismissing a
statement by a senior army official calling for the parliament
to be suspended and the armed forces to "rescue" the country.
A second military source in Niger, who also asked not to be
named, said authorities there had found evidence Mansour was
plotting "subversive acts" in Libya following a tip-off from the
government there.
"Tripoli's accusations were solid and authorities have
informed other supporters of Gaddafi in Niger that they should
remain calm," the second source said.
Nearly three years after Gaddafi's fall, Libya's government
remains fragile. It has yet to draft a new constitution and its
armed forces are unable to impose their authority on the
brigades of former revolutionary fighters who refuse to disarm.
