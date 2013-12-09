(Adds Russian envoy raising concerns about Libya)
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS Dec 9 A U.N. nuclear team will
visit Libya this month to assess the safety of thousands of
barrels of milled uranium - known as yellowcake - amid concerns
about the country's deteriorating security situation, a U.N.
official said on Monday.
"With respect to yellowcake, we have received information
indicating that 6,400 barrels are stored in a non-functional
former military facility close to Sabha in the south," U.N.
Libya envoy Tarek Mitri told the Security Council.
"They are under control of a Libyan army battalion," Mitri
told the 15-nation council. An inspection team from the
International Atomic Energy Agency will visit this month to
verify the stockpiles and storage conditions, he said.
Russian Deputy U.N. Ambassador Alexander Pankin raised
Russia's concerns about Libya's uranium and weapons that might
have gone astray in the aftermath of the country's 2011 civil
war during the closed-door consultations on the situation in
Libya, council diplomats told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
Moscow has strongly criticized the 2011 NATO intervention in
Libya to protect civilians, which led to the ouster of longtime
leader Muammar Gaddafi.
The Vienna-based IAEA confirmed two years ago towards the
end of the country's half-year civil war that Libya's previous
government had stored raw uranium near Sabha. An agency
spokeswoman said at the time the IAEA would begin to implement
agency safeguards there once the situation in Libya stabilized.
IAEA safeguards usually include regular inspector visits,
seals and possible camera monitoring of nuclear-related sites.
The enriched uranium required for use in atomic reactors or
weapons is produced in centrifuges that spin uranium
hexafluoride gas (UF6) at high speeds. The UF6 is derived from
yellow cake, a milled concentrate from mined uranium ore.
Gaddafi announced plans to give up his nuclear, chemical and
biological weapons programs in late 2003 after the U.S.-led
invasion of Iraq.
CHEMICAL WEAPONS
Libya's current government is struggling to contain militias
that helped overthrow Gaddafi two years ago but kept their guns
after the NATO-backed rebel offensive unseated him.
There have also been concerns that thousands of
shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles known as MANPADS
disappeared after Libya's 2011 civil war.
Mitri said the U.N. Support Mission in Libya has received
preliminary information on MANPADS from Tripoli but has asked
for more details about the MANPADS under control of the Libyan
government. He said the United Nations was looking for greater
cooperation from "international partners" on arms proliferation
in Libya.
Mitri said chemical weapons experts would also be traveling
to Libya soon to verify the elimination of Libyan toxic gas
stocks.
"Further to the verified destruction earlier this year of
almost 9 metric tons of mustard gas, an inspection team from the
Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons is expected
to visit later this month," he said.
Mitri said the OPCW team will "observe and verify the
destruction of chemical weapons in line with Libya's obligations
under the Chemical Weapons Convention."
He added that the Libyan government has set up an
inter-ministerial committee to create a national arms management
system and the U.N. mission in Libya, known as UNSMIL, will be
assisting in that process.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Eric Beech)