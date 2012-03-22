RPT-Oil comeback for cut-exempt producers threatens to swamp OPEC
* Libya, Nigeria added equivalent of half OPEC cuts since Oct
TRIPOLI, March 22 Libya's Arabian Gulf Oil Co (Agoco) is producing around 331,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and hopes to reach full production in a few weeks, a spokesman said on Thursday.
"We hope that we will reach our normal production at the beginning of April," Agoco spokesman Abdeljalil Mayuf said by phone.
The Benghazi-based company had previously said it expected to return to full output of 425,000 bpd by the end of February. However, electricity problems, mainly a delay in restoring full power at some oil fields, have meant this has been pushed back. (Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by David Holmes)
