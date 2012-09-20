* Expatriate workers nervous, worried
* Oil companies beef up security precautions
* Progress towards central oil protection force slow
* Attack could affect output growth plans
By Marie-Louise Gumuchian
TRIPOLI, Sept 20 A deadly attack on the U.S.
consulate in Benghazi could further delay the already-slow
return of expatriate workers to Libya, threatening the OPEC
producer's future plans to boost output.
After last year's war that ousted Muammar Gaddafi, the North
African country has surprised analysts by bringing its oil
production close to pre-revolution levels faster than expected.
But expatriate oil workers are concerned about precarious
security with a government struggling to impose its authority on
a myriad of armed groups who refuse to lay down their weapons.
Last week's assault on the U.S. consulate and a safe house
in the eastern city, in which the U.S. ambassador and three
other Americans were killed, has heightened fears.
Many foreign oil firms operating in Africa's third biggest
oil producer have since beefed up security measures in cities
bristling with weapons and have restricted staff movements to
the bare minimum.
An official at Libya's state-owned National Oil Corporation
said a few senior U.S. oil executives had left the country "for
a temporary time" and would be returning shortly.
"In general, of course it will have an impact on the
security issue in Libya in all sectors, not only in oil," Deputy
Oil Minister Omar Shakmak told Reuters. "It is important for any
management to make sure their staff are safe and secure."
Outbursts of violence have deterred foreign firms from
bringing back all their expatriates.
"It won't stop production but maybe those who were looking
at exploration may be re-assessing as there is an increased
security risk," a Western security contractor said.
"Staff could be cut down to essential levels and any plans
of bringing families back will be further put on hold."
Libya, with Africa's largest oil reserves, needs foreign
investment and expertise to increase oil and gas production. Oil
fields have separate, secure residential compounds and thousands
of former rebel fighters guard installations.
EXPORT TERMINALS
The country is aiming to be producing 2 million barrels per
day by end-2015 but delays in returning foreigners workers -
specifically those working for oil services firms out in the
desert fields - could derail reaching the production target.
"It's certainly going to postpone efforts to increase
production and could undermine efforts to maintain production at
current levels," Geoff Porter of North Africa Risk Consulting
said.
The 17th biggest oil producing nation, Libya has Africa's
biggest crude oil reserves and 85 percent of its output is
normally exported to Europe.
Most of Libya's oil fields are located in and around the
Sirte Basin, which contains about 80 percent of proven reserves.
Major oil companies operating in Libya include Italy's ENI,
Germany's Wintershall, France's Total, Spain's Repsol and U.S.
firms Marathon and ConocoPhillips.
Insecurity and disruptions have already posed a challenge to
Libya's oil recovery. In July, political protesters shut down
three major oil exporting terminals for 48 hours.
The stoppages at El-Sider, Ras Lanuf and Brega shut half of
Libya's oil exporting capacity and production was also cut by
300,000 barrels per day as a result of blockages. Output has
since recovered to around pre-war levels of 1.6 million bpd.
"HIGHEST PRIORITY"
There has been a spate of attacks on Western missions and
organisations in Benghazi, cradle of the Libyan revolt as well
as capital of Libya's eastern region where most of the country's
oil is produced.
Foreign oil companies have their headquarters in Tripoli
which is seen as safer.
"Our highest priority is safety. For this reason, we will
continue to monitor and assess the situation in Libya
carefully," a spokesman for Germany's Wintershall, the oil and
gas arm of chemicals group BASF, said in a written
statement shortly after last week's attack, adding:
"Our employees in Libya are very concerned by the attacks."
Officials have long spoken of plans to train thousands of
former rebel fighters guarding Libya's oil infrastructure under
an umbrella oil protection force. However progress has been slow
as central authorities remain weak and fighters hold sway.
Shakmak said late U.S. ambassador Christopher Stevens had
been involved in discussions about security in the oil sector. A
Libyan oil source has said he had been due to meet officials at
Libya's Arabian Gulf Oil Company the day after the attack.
"He had a lot of positive ideas," Shakmak said.
For U.S. international oil companies in Libya, Stevens'
death means they have lost a key interlocutor.
Porter said: "It's going to be a while before the U.S.
appoints a new ambassador. And then he/she will have to get up
to speed. This is going to slow down U.S. IOCs."
INTEL FAILURE
"In addition, IOCs have been shaken by the U.S. intel
failure. If the (government) didn't get the intel right, how are
the security teams at IOCs supposed to know what's going on?
They're all recalibrating their assessments right now."
Officials hope a new government, currently in the making
after the election of Mustafa Abu Shagour last week as prime
minister, will lead to concrete action to improve security.
"We need strong decision-making, better security," one
Libyan oil worker said. "We all want to feel safe."
New details have emerged this week on security arrangements
at the Benghazi consulate where there was no military personnel.
There were five civilian American security officers at the
consulate, congressional aides said on condition of anonymity.
The State Department said it contracted with a private
security firm, U.K.-based Blue Mountain Group, to hire Libyan
nationals to carry out security measures at the consulate, such
as operate metal detectors and sweep cars for explosives.
Representative C.A. "Dutch" Ruppersberger, the senior
Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said areas like
Benghazi were similar to "the Wild West years ago" where it is
not unusual to see people driving around with weapons.
"Something was planned, it's just when it was planned. Was
it days before, or was it as a result of the protest and an
extremist radical group like al Qaeda taking advantage of it?"
Ruppersberger said in an interview.