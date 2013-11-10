TRIPOLI Nov 10 An autonomy movement in eastern
Libya that has seized several oil ports said on Sunday it had
unilaterally formed a regional oil firm in a direct challenge to
the central government in Tripoli.
The firm would be temporarily based in Tobruk in the far
east, where protesters have seized an oil port and on Friday
blocked a government-chartered tanker from loading oil, leaders
of the group told a televised news conference in the eastern
town of Ajdabiya.
(Reporting by Feras Bosalum and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)