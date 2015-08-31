(Adds details, NOC statement, background)
By Ahmed Elumami
TRIPOLI Aug 31 A car bomb went off in Libya's
capital Tripoli on Monday in front of the headquarters of
Mellitah, an oil and gas joint venture between Italy's ENI
and Libyan state oil firm NOC, witnesses said.
"The explosion damaged the buildings around the ENI complex
and burned three cars," said Omar Khadrwai, a senior security
official. "No one was hurt."
A Reuters reporter said there were broken windows and
damaged doors at the building located next to a state bank.
In a text message, an ENI spokesman played down the extent
of the damage. "Nobody wounded and no significant damage to the
office buildings," he said. ENI's joint venture partner NOC said
in a statement the blast had caused only minor damage and would
not impact Mellitah's operations.
ENI is still active in Libya, a major oil producer gripped
by chaos and fighting. Like other Western companies, ENI has
withdrawn expatriate staff.
Mellitah's biggest asset, the El Feel oilfield, has been
closed for months due to a protest by local security guards. The
Wafa oil and gas field and its offshore operations are still
working.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the car
bombing. Islamic State has claimed in the past a string of
killings of foreigners as well as attacks on embassies and
oilfields in Libya.
Islamic State militants have exploited chaos in the North
African country, where two governments allied to a host of armed
groups are fighting for control four years after the ousting of
veteran leader Muammar Gaddafi.
Tripoli is controlled by a rival government which seized the
capital a year ago by expelling the official premier to the
east.
Tripoli government spokesman Jamal Zubia said in a message
the car bombing was "an attempt to hinder the work of foreign
companies." The eastern-based government blamed in a statement
"terrorist groups occupying the capital."
(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing
by Mark Trevelyan and Hugh Lawson)