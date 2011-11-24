(Adds more details, background)

TRIPOLI Nov 24 Libya's Mellitah Oil and Gas Company has restarted oil output from the offshore Bouri field, the National Oil Corporation said, adding to a relatively rapid resumption in output since the end of the country's conflict.

Output from the field has been resumed at an initial rate of 10,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the platform No.4 (DP4) and "the production will be increased gradually to reach the maximum rates of 25,000 barrels", the NOC said on its website.

"It is also expected the production processes will begin of the platform No.3 (DP3) in the first week of December to reach the maximum production of the field of 40,000 barrels per day," the NOC said.

Bouri is the latest Libyan field to resume production since the end of the eight-month conflict which ousted Muammar Gaddafi.

Mellitah, a joint venture with Italy's Eni, has already restarted Abu Atiffel and Wafa, and its Elephant field restarted production at 40,000 bpd, the field manager there told Reuters earlier this month.

Before the February uprising, Libya was pumping around 1.6 million bpd of which 1.3 million flowed onto the international market but civil war caused a virtual halt in output.

NOC Chairman Nuri Berruien said earlier this month that Libyan oil output was at 600,000 barrels per day as of November and full pre-war output was possible by the end of 2012.

