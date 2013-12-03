By Ulf Laessing
| TRIPOLI
TRIPOLI Dec 3 Libya has burned through $7
billion from its foreign currency reserves to offset the impact
of oil strikes, and will have to spend up to $6 billion more
this month to keep the country running, the deputy central bank
governor said.
If the strikes by armed militia members and tribesmen
continue to prevent exports, the central bank will restrict
access to dollars next year to safeguard the Libyan dinar, and
may consider a devaluation, Ali Mohamed Salem told Reuters.
Militia members and tribesmen have seized oil fields and
ports, blocking a large portion of oil exports since July. While
Salem said Libya still has a cushion of $119 billion in
reserves, it could be eroded rapidly.
"We are in a dangerous situation for the future," Salem said
in an interview. "The foreign reserves will be affected hard by
the current situation. We are spending from the reserves."
The North African country, which relies almost exclusively
on sales of oil to feed its six million people, is grappling
with turmoil as Prime Minister Ali Zeidan struggles to impose
order and curb militias which have kept their weapons since
helping to overthrow Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
Libya's difficulties are also awkward for the West: Gaddafi
was brought down in a civil war by rebels aided by U.S., British
and French air strikes, the only one of the "Arab Spring"
revolts to attract significant Western military intervention.
The armed men blocking oil exports are demanding regional
autonomy for the east of the country and protections for
minorities in the west, demands that are difficult to consider
for a prime minister with little real power.
Oil is not only the main source for the budget but also
accounts for 97 percent of the inflow of hard currency needed to
pay for imports from fuel and basic food to machinery, cars and
consumer goods.
Salem said reserves had fallen by $7 billion since the
strikes escalated in the summer, and would fall by another $5
billion to $6 billion this month.
Oil revenues would reach just 63 billion Libyan dinars ($51
billion) by the end of the year, a 10 percent shortfall from the
budget target of 70 billion dinars, Salem said. By the end of
November 57 billion dinars had flowed into central bank coffers.
Adding further woes, the economy is expected to contract by
5 percent next year if protests continue, he said.
"The government needs to find real solutions to solve the
problem as soon as possible," Salem said. "The reserve is not
only there to solve the problems of deficit. The reserve is to
keep the stability of the economy."
LOANS
Salem also suggested the government could have to seek
foreign loans - a dark scenario for Libyan officials used to a
never-ending flow of oil - if the strikes are not resolved.
"Libya always resisted (borrowing)," he said. "We hope we
will not (borrow). The service of debt will affect the GDP, it
will affect future of the economy, the future of the young
generation."
So far the central bank is confident it can ease any
pressure on the Libyan dinar, which is pegged to major
currencies in a trading band. But it could have to limit dollar
supplies for the local market if the port blockades continue.
"Up to now everything is moving normal. We hope until the
end of this year they will find a solution (for the strikes),"
he said. "If there is none, we are going to impose some
restrictions for next year...to reduce the cash outflow of hard
currency."
Libya needs to import much of its needs as it has only a
small non-oil industrial sector. The government keeps prices of
bread and other goods at low prices to ease social tensions - a
system that only works as long as oil is flowing.
Salem said any dollar restrictions for import traders would
be only for non-essential needs while there would be no limits
for purchase of wheat or other basic goods.
In a worst-case scenario with protracted strikes dragging on
until next year, the central bank might even consider devaluing
the dinar. But the bank is wary of fueling public anger with
even thinking about such a measure.
"The people would not accept it," Salem said. "If you told
them you are going to devalue the currency to meet the (dollar
shortage) problem, they will shout at you."
With spending muted due to the oil crisis, the annual
inflation rate will be stable at around 3 percent this and next
year, he said. "It will be stable at maximum of three percent or
maybe even go down," Salem said.
($1 = 1.2360 Libyan dinars)
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Peter Graff)