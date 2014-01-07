OTTAWA Jan 7 Libya's self-declared eastern
government of Cyrenaica has hired a Canadian-based lobbyist to
help it sell the region's oil, according to documents filed in
the United States.
Protesters seized three eastern ports last year to demand a
greater share of Libya's oil wealth. Tripoli vows to stop any
efforts to sell oil independently and said the Libyan navy had
prevented a tanker from loading crude at the port of Es Sider on
Sunday.
The pro-autonomy movement in Cyrenaica signed a deal on Dec.
5 with Dickens & Madson, a Montreal firm run by veteran lobbyist
Ari Ben-Menashe whose previous clients include the government of
Zimbabwe. Ben-Menashe has said he is an Iranian-born former
member of Israeli military intelligence.
"We shall strive to provide you with economic aid by
soliciting buyers for your oil when the need arises as well as
tankers for the transport of oil," the firm said in the
document, which was filed with the U.S. Department of Justice
under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.
The self-declared government of Cyrenaica said on Tuesday it
would ensure the safety of tankers using Es Sider.
Dickens & Madson also said it would try to gain political
recognition from Moscow, strengthen the Cyrenaican movement's
military forces and boost the region's private sector. The
$400,000 deal will run for one year.
Reuters was not immediately able to contact Ben-Menashe on
Tuesday.
Dickens & Madson also informed the U.S. Department of
Justice that it would lobby governments in the United States and
other nations "with respect to stability, security and the
governance of Libya and Cyrenaica."
Among those it said it would be representing were the
Cyrenaica Transitional Council, the Political Bureau of
Cyrenaica and Ibrahim Jathran, leader of the autonomy movement.
In 2001 Ben-Menashe secretly videotaped a meeting he had in
Canada with Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai.
Ben-Menashe - whose firm was working as a consultant to the
Zimbabwean government - told Reuters in early 2002 that the tape
showed Tsvangirai discussing a plan to "eliminate" President
Robert Mugabe.
Tsvangirai subsequently went on trial in Zimbabwe charged
with treason but was acquitted. He later served as prime
minister in a unity government with Mugabe's ZANU-PF party.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)