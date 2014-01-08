OTTAWA Jan 8 A lobbyist for Libya's
self-declared eastern government of Cyrenaica said on Wednesday
that any talk of the region selling oil would have to wait until
the country's political turmoil had ended.
Armed protesters who want Tripoli to share oil revenues
seized three eastern crude export ports last year. They are now
inviting foreign firms to buy crude from the ports, but Prime
Minister Ali Zeidan said on Wednesday that Libya might sink
tankers trying to load oil.
Documents filed in the United States show the pro-autonomy
movement in Cyrenaica signed a deal last month with Montreal
lobbying firm Dickens & Madson, which promised to help "by
soliciting buyers for your oil when the need arises".
Ari Ben-Menashe, who runs the firm, said his priority was to
seek U.S. and Russian support to help the Libyans set up a
federal structure where Cyrenaica would have the status of an
autonomous region.
"The whole idea is to see where we can take (this) and then
we will deal with everything else because there has to be
international legitimacy," he told Reuters in a phone interview
from Montreal.
"What we are talking about is when the time comes - not now
- when the time comes, we'll help them get oil sales going with
revenue sharing," he said.
Libya's navy fired shots over the weekend to head off a
tanker that officials said had planned to load at the eastern
port of Es Sider, which the rebels control. Ben-Menashe said he
did not approve of the bid to load oil.
"My reaction was 'What the hell are you doing?'" he said.
"Sneaking in a tanker ... isn't something that's going to work."
Libya is in turmoil as the government struggles to rein in
militias that helped topple leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
Disputes such as the one between Tripoli and the
pro-autonomy movement in Cyrenaica have slashed Libyan exports
and helped pushed up the price of Brent crude.
Ben-Menashe said he thought there was a very good chance of
the Libyan government and the pro-autonomy movement reaching a
deal on revenue sharing and how to run the country.
"One side has 'international legitimacy' and the paperwork
for the oil, the other guys have the oil. Now it's in the
interests of both sides to sit down and talk," he said.
Pressed as to which oil firms he might be talking to,
Ben-Menashe said he had had contacts with some companies that
had a history of operating in Libya.
"We are talking about the same companies that may have had
contracts with Gaddafi ... we're not talking about inventing the
wheel all over again," he said, but gave no details.
"They would be interested to continue if things stabilize.
... They are actually helping us."
