* Field restarts after four month strike
* Return to full output will be slow
* Total Libyan output at only 370,000 bpd on Tuesday
By Feras Bosalum and Ulf Laessing
TRIPOLI, July 8 Libya's oil sector took another
big step back to normality with the restarting of an oilfield
that could double its current meagre crude output, a week after
blockades ended at major ports.
The 340,000 barrels per day El Sharara oilfield has resumed
operations after protesters ended a four month strike, state-run
National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Tuesday,
The field is in Libya's remote southwest and its connecting
pipelines have been blocked several times since the autumn by
protesters making financial and political demands, part of
nationwide blockades of fields and oil ports.
Last week, eastern rebels handed over to the government the
Ras Lanuf and Es Sider oil ports, ending an almost year-long
occupation. Both terminals had accounted for 500,000 bpd.
Experts say, however, it will take time to restart
production as fields and pipelines will require maintenance
after standing idle so long.
Still, the restart of El Sharara and the two eastern ports
give hope to the weak central government to restore vital oil
production and revenue to help fight a worsening budget crisis.
Output was 327,000 bpd on Tuesday, NOC said, a fraction of
the 1.4 million barrels a day the OPEC member used to pump last
summer when the protests started.
"El Sharara will return to production after the pipelines
were opened," said NOC spokesman Mohamed El Harari, adding that
pumping had started at 1400 local time.
In May, NOC's production head Anwar Aghil said the field
might take months to reach full output as at least 20 pumps
inside wells need to be replaced. Operator Akakus, run by NOC
and Spain's Repsol, might need up to six month to fix the pumps.
On Sunday, NOC lifted force majeure from the Ras Lanuf and
Es Sider ports after rebels agreed to end a blockade. The waiver
of contractual obligations was imposed last summer.
Disputes over Libya's oil resources have been among the many
triggers for conflict between rival brigades of former rebels
and allied political factions since civil war ended four decades
of Muammar Gaddafi one-man rule in 2011.
The government and parliament in Tripoli are too weak to
control heavily-armed militias which helped topple Gaddafi but
now defy state authority and carve out small fiefdoms in the
vast desert country.
Eastern port rebel leader Ibrahim Jathran had agreed in
April to reopen two smaller eastern ports, Zueitina and Hariga,
and then gradually free up Es Sider and Ras Lanuf.
After that deal, shipments from Zueitina were delayed
because of damage from the blockade, while Hariga has seen only
a few tanker loadings, hampered by a separate protest
temporarily closing the port again.
(Reporting by Feras Bosalum; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing
by William Hardy)