By Feras Bosalum
| TRIPOLI, April 29
TRIPOLI, April 29 Libyan protesters have shut
down an eastern gas field and threaten to close the western Wafa
oil and gas field, which would stop gas exports to Italy, a
spokesman for state oil firm NOC said on Wednesday.
The closure will worsen widespread power cuts and might shut
down one of the last revenue generators for the central bank as
major oilfields have already stopped working.
The eastern Irda gas field had shut down and a second gas
field called Sahel might follow in the next two days, said
Mohamed El Harari, a spokesman for NOC. Both fields have a
combined gas production of 150 million cubic feet a day.
He said protesters had blocked the headquarters of state
firm Sirte Oil Co at the eastern Brega port, demanding jobs.
"They demand 2,000 jobs though previously we already hired
20,000," he said. "This will impact electricity production in
eastern and central regions."
A different set of protesters have threatened to seize the
western Wafa oil and gas field, Harari said.
The protesters, members of a state oil security force,
demanded NOC create 150 new jobs for the El Feel oilfield to be
reopened, he said. The guards had closed the El Feel field late
last week.
Both fields are run by NOC and Italy's ENI.
Harari said a closure of Wafa would halt gas exports to
Italy, while the shut down of eastern fields would have a big
impact on power supply.
The state electricity firm had warned this week that power
cuts will worsen. Tripoli and other major cities suffer outages
lasting 10 hours or longer.
Armed factions often occupy oil facilities to demand jobs,
exploiting a security vacuum and weak authorities as two
governments fight for control of Libya.
Oilfields are guarded by a state force made up of former
anti-Gaddafi rebels who were appointed in an effort to integrate
them into regular forces. They often demand relatives or friends
be added to the payroll, complaining they do not benefit from
the country's oil wealth.
Libya's oil production has fallen to less than 500,000 bpd
due to the closure of El Feel, depriving it of revenue. Output
was as high as 1.6 million bpd before an uprising toppled
Gaddafi in 2011.
(Reporting by Feras Bosalum and Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by
Ulf Laessing; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and William Hardy)