NEW YORK/LONDON May 16 Libya will resume oil
shipments from the port of Marsa El Hariga after an agreement
was reached at talks in Vienna between rival oil officials
representing the east and west of the country, Libyan oil
sources told Reuters.
Exports from the port have been blocked since early this
month due to a standoff between the rival eastern and western
National Oil Corporations (NOC).
Early signs of rapprochement between the two could help
Libya quickly increase its oil production back towards the more
than 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) it was before the blockade
more than halved output from two major eastern oil fields.
The NOC in Benghazi, which is loyal to Libya's eastern
government, has prevented the loading of a tanker sent by the
NOC in Tripoli, since the former tried unsuccessfully last month
to export a cargo of crude for the first time.
The NOC in Tripoli, which is keen to work with a new
U.N.-backed unity government to revive Libya's oil production,
said the standoff was costing Libya $10 million a day, and
warned that storage tanks at the port would be full within weeks
if no deal was reached.
Sources close to the negotiations said the two sides agreed
to resume crude oil shipments from Hariga to "avoid damage to
pipelines, avert a financial crisis, and ensure power supplies
are not interrupted further."
The memorandum also asked the Libyan House of
Representatives and the Presidency Council to unify the oil
sector.
NOC Tripoli plans to charter a tanker later this week to
load 400,000 barrels of Messla and Sarir crude at Hariga to take
to the 120,000 barrel-per-day Zawia refinery in western Libya,
an official from Tripoli who did not wish to be identified told
Reuters.
Oil trader Glencore, which had been exporting crude oil from
the port under a deal reached late last year, did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
