LONDON Nov 27 Libya's National Oil Corp. said on Friday it has formed a special committee to accelerate talks with protesters and reopen the country's El Sharara and El Feel oilfields.

The group will work directly with protesters across the country, including those who have kept El Sharara and El Feel closed for months.

The NOC declined to put a timeline on any reopening of the fields, which together used to produce around 400,000 barrels per day (bpd). A solution would effectively double the country's production, which this month fell below 400,000 bpd after the closure of the Zueitina oil port. (Reporting By Libby George; Editing by Susan Fenton)