LONDON Nov 27 Libya's National Oil Corp. said
on Friday it has formed a special committee to accelerate talks
with protesters and reopen the country's El Sharara and El Feel
oilfields.
The group will work directly with protesters across the
country, including those who have kept El Sharara and El Feel
closed for months.
The NOC declined to put a timeline on any reopening of the
fields, which together used to produce around 400,000 barrels
per day (bpd). A solution would effectively double the country's
production, which this month fell below 400,000 bpd after the
closure of the Zueitina oil port.
