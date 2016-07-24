LONDON/TUNIS, July 24 Libya's hopes to boost
crude exports have been dealt a blow after the head of the
National Oil Corporation (NOC) objected to a deal between the
government and local guards to reopen key ports.
In a letter seen by Reuters to U.N. Libya envoy Martin
Kobler and a number of oil and diplomatic officials, NOC
chairman Mustafa Sanalla said it was a mistake to reward Ibrahim
Jathran, head of the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG), for a
blockade of the oil ports of Ras Lanuf, Es Sider and Zueitina.
The PFG confirmed on Friday that it would implement an
agreement with Libya's U.N.-backed Government of National Accord
(GNA) to reopen the ports within days, following a visit by
Kobler to meet Jathran in Ras Lanuf.
The terms for ending the blockade have not been made public,
but an initial payment for salaries for Jathran's men has been
agreed, sources familiar with the matter say.
In the letter, Sanalla said the deal included payments that
would encourage other groups to disrupt oil operations in the
hopes of a similar payout.
"It sets a terrible precedent and will encourage anybody who
can muster a militia to shut down a pipeline, an oilfield, or a
port, to see what they can extort," the letter said.
Sanalla said the NOC would not lift force majeure at export
terminals if a payout went through due to the risk that the
corporation would face liabilities.
Should any court cases arise internationally for losses
stemming from the blockade, "we, as NOC, are determined not to
be attached to these lawsuits", the letter said.
The NOC also threatened to withdraw its recognition of the
GNA's leadership, or Presidential Council.
Ali al-Hassi, a PFG spokesman, would not confirm whether any
money had been received, but said the guards' salaries should be
paid now that the force was fulfilling its promise to open the
ports.
OPEC member Libya has been in turmoil for years, with rival
governments and complex alliances of armed groups vying for
power and a share of the country's significant oil wealth.
Armed factions, labour disputes and security threats have
helped slash oil output to less than a quarter of the 1.6
million barrels per day (bpd) seen before the 2011 uprising
against Muammar Gaddafi.
Sanalla's letter said that due to attacks from Islamic State
militants and other damage, exports from the ports would
struggle to surpass 100,000 bpd in the near term, a fraction of
their designed capacity.
He added that NOC's largest subsidiary, Agoco, would be able
to increase production by that amount if it received its
operational budget from the government.
"To pay Jathran instead of Agoco makes no sense,
politically, economically or legally," Sanalla said.
Asked about the terms of any deal with the PFG, Ahmed
Maiteeg, a member of the GNA's Presidential Council, said only
that he hoped the ports would open soon so Libya could earn
badly needed foreign currency.
The country faces a financial crunch because of the collapse
in its oil revenues.
"We heard many times from the PFG that they will open the
oil ports," he told reporters in Tripoli. "Hopefully this time
it will happen."
Jathran, who led blockades of the ports starting in 2013
saying he was trying to prevent corruption in oil sales,
announced his support for the GNA after it arrived in Tripoli at
the end of March.
The PFG has since helped push Islamic State fighters back
along the coast to Sirte, where they are surrounded by
GNA-aligned forces.
Kobler's visit to Jathran focussed on continuing security
cooperation with the GNA, diplomatic sources said.
(Additional reporting by Ahmed Elumami in Tripoli and Michelle
Nichols in New York; Editing by Dale Hudson)