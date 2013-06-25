(Adds one person killed, new clashes)
By Ghaith Shennib and Marie-Louise Gumuchian
TRIPOLI, June 25 An armed group guarding a major
Libyan oil field attacked the headquarters of the Petroleum
Facilities Guard in Tripoli on Tuesday, and one person was
killed and five were wounded in the violence, the oil force
said.
In a statement on its Facebook page, the Petroleum
Facilities Guard, which secures Libya's oil facilities, said the
armed men were from the western mountain town of Zintan and were
among guards who protect the Sharara oilfield. Sharara can pump
around 350,000 barrels per day.
"A group of armed men came to attack the headquarters. We
tried to defend it and there were clashes," Colonel Ali
Elahrash, of the PFG, said.
"Everything is now under control."
A source within the force said the men were said to be
disgruntled after another group was given supervision of a drill
in the area, but this could not immediately be verified.
Members of the Zintan group could not immediately be reached
for comment.
The PFG statement said five people were injured in the
fighting including three bystanders and two members of the oil
force. Elahrash later told Reuters one bystander had been killed
in the violence, which ended after backup - from the oil force
and national guard - came to oust the attackers from the
headquarters in the southern outskirts of the capital.
"The attackers went onto the roofs of nearby buildings and
started shooting. They also used heavy weapons," the statement
said. It added there had been negotiations with the men before
the clashes but gave no further details.
The Zintan group was said to have fled to a compound, where
an angry crowd later gathered following the death of the
bystander, Elahrash said. Clashes then broke out between the
crowd supported by armed militias and the Zintan group.
"The fighting is quite heavy," he said.
The PFG operates under the official remit of the Defence
Ministry, but only about 2,000 of its 15,000 members have had
training from the military.
The rest are former rebels who fought to oust Muammar
Gaddafi in the North African country's 2011 war.
Ill-trained and using weapons left over from the conflict,
the men have fought amongst themselves in the past, causing
disruptions at oil facilities.
