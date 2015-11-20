(Corrects paragraph 11 to say adjusted earnings (ebit) instead
of revenues and corrects range to $2.5-$2.6 billion.)
* Deal is for Sarir, Messla crude exported from Marsa
el-Hariga
* Arrangement with National Oil Corp began in September
* Gives Libya steady sales to international buyers
By Libby George
LONDON, Nov 20 Trading house Glencore
has secured a deal to buy as much as half of the oil Libya is
currently exporting, market sources said, as it looks to boost
trading to help offset flagging profits from mining.
For war-torn, cash-strapped Libya it offers steady sales to
international buyers and shifts to Glencore the risks associated
with loading oil and chartering vessels at ports where
operations have become more unpredictable due to the conflict in
the north African nation.
Under the arrangement with Libya's state-run National Oil
Corp. (NOC), which began in September, Glencore loads and finds
buyers for all the Sarir and Messla crude oil exported from the
Marsa el-Hariga port near the country's eastern border with
Egypt.
While Libyan oil exports peaked at 1.6 million barrels per
day, battles between rival factions seeking to control the
country, as well as strikes and blockades by local tribes, have
kept production under 0.5 million bpd for most of the past year.
Hariga, with exports of up to 140,000 bpd, has become
Libya's largest exporting terminal, as the two biggest - Es
Sider and Ras Lanuf - remain closed.
The NOC was not immediately available for comment, and
Glencore also declined to comment.
Libya is still exporting oil from other locations, such as
offshore platforms Bouri and Al-Jurf, without a Glencore
go-between, and is working to reopen its larger fields of El
Feel and Sharara.
Some oil companies and refineries had grown reluctant to
send vessels to load Libyan oil for fear of lengthy and costly
loading delays and force majeure declarations.
A slump in copper - usually a major profit centre for
Glencore - zinc and coal prices has badly hurt the company,
which has one of the highest debt levels in the industry. Its
shares have shed more than two-thirds of their value this year.
It has promised to cut debts by $10 billion by selling assets
and suspending dividends, and has also assured investors its
large trading division would help it withstand the commodities
price slump and weak revenues from mining.
Glencore hopes to generate $2.5-$2.6 billion in adjusted
earnings from trading this year, although first-half earnings
came in below expectations.
The Tripoli-based NOC and central bank are some of the only
institutions still functioning in Libya, and both face
challenges from the east, where an internationally recognised
government resides.
The NOC earlier this year denied reports of an exchange of
crude for oil products with Glencore, and said any arrangement
that did not route payments via its central bank would be
illegal.
