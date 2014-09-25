* Oil output reaches 925,000 barrels per day
* Hariga oil port in Tobruk exporting normally
By Ulf Laessing
TOBRUK, Libya, Sept 25 Libya's oil output has
risen further, pushing world oil prices lower, defying the chaos
of more fighting between the factions that divide the country
and a government driven from the capital.
Crude output has reached 925,000 barrels per day (bpd), a
spokesman for the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on
Thursday, the highest since before militias turned on each after
the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi.
Oil production had fallen as low as 200,000 bpd at times
over the last year due to protests and port blockades, but has
been recovering since the summer.
There are still fears Libya could descend into all out civil
war, with two parliaments and governments competing for
legitimacy.
An armed group seized the capital Tripoli in August, forcing
the elected parliament to move to Tobruk, a remote city which
has mostly escaped the chaos.
On Thursday a spokesman for Libyan state-backed oil firm
Sirte Oil Co. said protesters demanding jobs had blocked the
entrance to the company's administrative building at the eastern
port of Brega, though its oilfields continued to operate.
Rising output from Libya has contributed to a fall in the
international benchmark oil price to a two-year low this week,
despite fears of supply disruptions in Iraq and Syria.
Libya's eastern Hariga oil port has also fully recovered
from eight months of blockades by protesters, port officials
said, and is exporting more than 120,000 bpd.
Hariga, located in Tobruk near the border with Egypt,
reopened in April with three other eastern ports, under deal
with a group of rebels which had ended a protest to demand
regional autonomy.
"We are back to normal. The port is operating normally,"
Hariga terminal manager Rajab Abdulrasoul told Reuters.
"We just exported one million (barrels) to China."
Hariga was slow to restart as the connecting Sarir and
Messla fields needed to increase production and a group of
security guards started a brief new protest to make financial
demands.
Abdulrasoul said the southern Sarir field was pumping around
80,000 bpd. Sarir was running below its capacity of more than
200,000 bpd because the connected eastern Ras Lanuf refinery had
not restarted work yet since the end of the rebel blockage, he
said.
Some 20,000 bpd was used to feed the Tobruk refinery which
supplies the local market and also exports some products mainly
to southern Europe.
"The rest is being exported," Abdulrasoul said.
In August, 3.845 million barrels of crude, or around 124,000
bpd a day on average, was lifted from Hariga. In September, 2.72
million barrels, or some 129,000 bpd, left the port until the
21th, the latest port data showed.
Tankers came from Italy, Croatia, Britain, Singapore,
Liberia and Malta, according to details provided by the port
administration.
Tobruk's refinery, also located at the oil port, exported
77,546 barrels of diesel and 123,026 barrels of untreated
naphtha until September 21th, the data showed.
