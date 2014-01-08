* Libyan armed forces warn shippers off seized ports
* Cyrenaica protesters say will provide tanker security
(Edits)
By Ghaith Shennib and Julia Payne
TRIPOLI/LONDON Jan 8 Armed groups demanding
autonomy for eastern Libya have invited foreign companies to buy
oil from ports they have seized in defiance of the central
government in Tripoli.
In an announcement on Tuesday, they also pledged to protect
tankers loading crude, after the Libyan defence ministry said it
would destroy vessels using ports in the east, which are under
control of the protesters linked to a self-proclaimed regional
government.
The development adds to an air of chaos as the weak Tripoli
government struggles to rein in the armed groups that helped
oust Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 but which kept their guns and are
now demanding political power and a bigger share of the
country's oil wealth.
The conflict is hurting oil revenues, which fund the OPEC
nation's government and the import of wheat and other staple
foods. The government has warned it will be unable to pay public
salaries if the standoff continues.
On Monday, the Libyan navy said it fired warning shots at a
tanker trying to load oil at the eastern port of Es-Sider, which
was seized with two other terminals by the autonomy group in
August. The three harbours accounted previously for 600,000
barrels a day.
But the group, led by tribal leader and 2011 civil war hero
Ibrahim Jathran, shrugged off Tripoli's warning by inviting
foreign companies to buy eastern oil.
OIL COMPANIES
"We welcome global oil companies ... The oil security guards
will guarantee the safety of tankers," said Abd-Rabbo
al-Barassi, prime minister of Jathran's self-declared government
in the eastern Cyrenaica region.
Workers at the seized ports had returned to work, he said. A
newly founded oil company called Libya Oil and Gas Corp would be
dealing with potential buyers. A new army and coast guard, made
up of Jathran's battle-hardened fighters, would secure the
ports.
Barassi said his group had nothing to do with the tanker
shot at by a Libyan navy vessel on Sunday on its way to
Es-Sider. Tripoli has said the tanker was intending to load oil
at the seized port, but Barassi said this was a "lie."
The confrontation has raised worries that Libya, also
struggling with Islamist militias and armed tribesmen, might
break apart as Cyrenaica and the southern Fezzan region demand
political autonomy.
But Barassi said in a television broadcast that his group
had no plans to secede.
He also invited Tripoli to send a delegation to help oversee
oil sales. "We assure all Libyans that the sale of oil will be
according to the law."
The group is campaigning for a federal state sharing power
and oil wealth between Cyrenaica, Tripolitania in the west, and
Fezzan, as was the case in the kingdom that preceded Gaddafi's
rule. Oil sales were then shared between the regions.
STANDOFF
Libya's defence ministry had earlier warned potential buyers
against any docking at the seized ports. "If a ship docks in one
of the closed ports, and it does not leave the port again, then
we will destroy it," said Defence Ministry spokesman Said Abdul
Razig al-Shbahi.
Tribal leaders have sought to negotiate on behalf of the
government with the group holding the ports. Those negotiations
to have gone nowhere despite pressure from tribal leaders, some
of whom look down on Jathran as a warlord leading the country
into chaos.
The risks of an escalation were clear over the weekend when
the Libyan navy said it opened fire on a vessel trying to reach
Es-Sider before the tanker, Baku, turned back to Malta.
The owner of the tanker said on Tuesday the vessel had been
in international waters and denied it was involved in trying to
smuggle crude oil.
The owner, Palmali, said a Libyan naval vessel fired warning
shots even after it provided written confirmation to the Libyan
National Oil Company (NOC) that it was no longer sailing to
Es-Sider.
TRIBESMEN PROTEST
While negotiations with Jathran have failed, they worked
elsewhere: Output at the southern government-controlled El
Sharara oilfield rose further on Tuesday to over two-thirds of
full capacity and a pipeline shipping condensate - very light
crude - to a western port reopened.
Talks had ended a protest by tribesmen at El Sharara with
production there climbing to 277,000 bpd on Tuesday and expected
to reach full capacity of 340,000 bpd by Wednesday. Libya's
output was over 1 million bpd in July before the strikes
started.
"I think if we keep up at this level we will reach capacity
by tomorrow," NOC spokesman, Mohamed al-Harari, said.
Protesters, who had blockaded the El Sharara field for two
months, had been calling for the establishment of a local
council and the granting of national identity cards for
tribesmen from the Tuareg minority.
The pipeline carrying condensates from Wafa oilfield to
Mellitah port, jointly operated by Italy's ENI in the
west, has also been reopened after protesters briefly blocked
the line, with output now at around 30,000 bpd, the NOC said.
(Additional reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli and Ulf Laessing;
Writing by Patrick Markey and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Giles
Elgood)