* National Oil Corp says cannot allocate September cargoes
* Two big terminals shut, one may resume this week -deputy
oil min
* Unrest depriving world markets of approaching 1 mln
barrels a day
(Adds detail on European refineries, links to factbox)
By Julia Payne and Feras Bosalum
LONDON/TRIPOLI, Aug 13 OPEC oil producer Libya
told its customers on Tuesday it could make no promises on crude
deliveries next month as on-off strikes paralysed its major sea
terminals.
The North African country's exports provided nearly 1.5
percent of global supplies until June, but output has since
plunged, putting upward pressure on international oil prices.
Libya's state National Oil Corp (NOC) said in a statement it
could provide no September loading schedules, normally sent to
contract buyers of its gasoline-rich crude by this time of the
month.
The NOC chairman, Nuri Berruien, told Reuters the September
schedules "will be modified, not cancelled...because of the
current sit-ins at ports and fields."
Labour unrest gripping Libya's oilfields and ports has cut
output to the lowest since the 2011 war that overthrew Muammar
Gaddafi, and some analysts say it is well below 500,000 barrels
per day (bpd), compared with 1.3 million bpd in June.
Some estimates put exports as low as 300,000 bpd, depriving
the 90 million bpd world market of approaching 1 million bpd -
largely consisting of highly-prized light sweet crude.
Striking security guards on Monday again shut the country's
two biggest crude export terminals, Ras Lanuf and Es Sider, just
hours after they had reopened from a two-week stoppage.
Late on Monday the deputy oil minister said exports from Es
Sider could resume on Thursday, once some output from associated
oilfields restarted and a new schedule was made, but the NOC
statement admitted firm undertakings for September were not yet
possible.
"Due to continuation of strikes in some Libyan terminals
(Ras Lanuf, Es Sider, Zueitina, Marsa Al-Hariga) ... we are not
able to allocate any quantity of crude oil exports from those
terminals during September 2013," the NOC statement said.
The drop in availability of Libyan crude oil was a major
factor, along with prospects for disruption of Iraqi exports, in
driving global benchmark Brent crude oil futures up towards $110
per barrel on Tuesday.
As a result, European refiners are set to cut crude oil
processing rates by around 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) as high
oil prices hit their already weak profits.
The outages are already undermining prospects of foreign
investment in the oil sector, and the postponement of loading
schedules could hurt confidence in the country as a supplier,
which risks forcing it to discount prices in future.
The fast-evolving strikes by workers and occupations of
facilities by jobless people seeking employment has made
accurate readings for Libya's output and exports difficult.
One industry source with close ties to Libya estimated
production on Monday at around 545,000 bpd, well below total
capacity of around 1.6 million bpd. Other analysts put it lower.
"We think Libyan production is down around 0.4 million bpd,"
Richard Mallinson, chief policy analyst at London-based
consultancy Energy Aspects said.
"Exports would be even lower at around 0.3 million bpd."
DEAL TO END ES SIDER STRIKE
Deputy oil minister Omar Shakmak, who himself estimated
current oil production at 700,000 bpd, said workers and local
authorities had reached an agreement to end the Es Sider strike.
"They decided to resume operations, (Es Sider) can be
considered open," Shakmak said, adding that he expected the
first cargo to be loaded around Aug. 15-16.
"There is still no resumption at Ras Lanuf, but if Es Sider
restarts maybe Ras Lanuf will follow," he said.
The two ports have a capacity of around 600,000 barrels per
day, just under half the country's export capacity.
The port of Marsa Al Hariga was expected to remain closed
for crude oil exports for the rest of the week but limited
domestic movements were taking place, Shakmak said.
"A cargo of fuel oil was loaded yesterday for internal
shipment," he said. "The terminal is open only internally, I do
not see crude shipments for this week."
He said that there was "still no progress" at the Port of
Zueitina, closed since around mid-July due to strikes.
The Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO) has reduced production
to around 60,000 bpd mainly because of the port closures, he
said.
The ports of Zawiya, Marsa Al Brega and Mellitah were
operational, he added.
